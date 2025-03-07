News Today

[News Today] MISBOMBING CAUGHT ON CAMERA

입력 2025.03.07 (15:51)

[LEAD]
The moment of the mishap was captured vividly in videos and photos taken by local residents. Let's take a look.

[REPORT]
A quiet residential area in Pocheon...

A loud roar can be heard in the sky as if an aircraft is flying by.

The roar grows louder and louder.

In the moment the bombs are dropped, the footage is interrupted. Then it proceeds to show startled residents shouting.

A bomb has fallen! (A bomb has just fallen!)

Home surveillance footage also captures the brief moment of explosion.

A house located right by where the bombs were dropped has been turned into a scene of chaos.

Lamps, air conditioner covers and other objects have fallen down from the ceiling or left broken.

A large window connecting to the yard is broken, with shards of glass scattered all over the place.

Kim Hyang / Pocheon resident
I was startled. Glass shards were flying, power was out, building was shaking. When I came outside, I saw something black and round soaring into the sky.

The situation is similar in another house in the neighborhood.

As kitchen cabinets opened, all the dishes came pouring out onto the floor. The window has completely fallen out of its frame.

The residents say the shock was strong enough to be felt even four to five kilometers away.

Chung Hae-woon / Pocheon resident
It's less severe during usual firearm training. It scared me. When I looked afar,
I saw a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rise.

At least 40 civilian households have sustained immediate damage from the miscalculated bombing.

But the scope of actual damage is likely to be larger, as there are some 390 households within a two-kilometer radius.

