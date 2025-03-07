[News Today] “WARRANT REQUESTS APPROPRIATE”

[LEAD]

Police are probing Kim Sung-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, top officials in the Presidential Security Service, for allegedly blocking an arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Repeated police requests for their detention have been denied by prosecutors. Yet, a pivotal recommendation from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office Warrant Review Committee now supports issuing these warrants.



[REPORT]

A special police investigation team looking into the martial law incident has so far requested a detention warrant three times for Presidential Security Service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon and twice for Lee Kwang-woo, head of its bodyguard division.



The requests were based on the belief that questioning key figures, who obstructed President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest, under detention was necessary amid possible evidence destruction.



However the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office denied those requests arguing the charges are disputable and evidence destruction concerns are not conclusive.



The police referred the matter to a warrant review panel at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office and the panel, which consists of outside officials, has delivered a decision, concluding the warrant requests were appropriate.



Excluding the panel chair who didn't take part in the vote, six of the nine members sided with the police.



Of the 16 cases reviewed by the panel since its inception in 2021, this is only the second case where the panel found a warrant request was adequate.



Police said their decision to apply for the warrants has been justified.



They plan to make another warrant request for both figures in the near future.



The prosecutors' office said it respects the review result and vowed to carry out follow-up procedures if a warrant request is filed.



The panel's opinion is not binding but a justice ministry ordinance stipulates that it should be respected.