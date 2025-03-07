[News Today] GOV’T YIELDS ON MEDICAL REFORM







[LEAD]

The year-long deadlock over medical school admissions has finally seen a breakthrough. The government is seeking to scrap their plans to increase the number of seats. Education officials, the government, and the ruling party have all agreed to revert to previous admission levels for next year. It's still uncertain how the medical community and students will react.



[REPORT]

Medical school deans were the ones who first brought up decreasing next year's medical student quota to the pre-increase level to solve the current dilemma.



When this year's incoming medical students joined the class boycott, even college presidents who were siding with the quota increase agreed to return the number to the previous level.



Yang O-bong / President, Jeonbuk Nat'l Univ.

I made this decision prioritizing students' return to class above all.



The Ministry of Education responded positively to the colleges' request on the condition that medical students return to class. The Ministry of Health and Welfare, which had disagreed with the education ministry's stance, also announced that they agree with the new proposal.



The governing People Power Party also said it was a reasonable plan after attending an emergency meeting with government officials.



Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party

I thought the proposal was reasonable. The government and medical community should eagerly consider the proposal.



The education ministry held a joint press conference with university presidents and medical school deans this afternoon and officially declared that next year's medical student quota would return to the pre-increase level of 3,058.



Although the government has reached out, medical professionals haven't made any changes to their stance.



The Korean Medical Association still maintains that it's not the right time to discuss next year's quota and even medical school students generally remain watchful.



New medical school student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I'll return only when other plans like licensing private practitioners or 2-year intern system are rescinded.



Meanwhile, the Office of the President and other government officials say that the latest decision is limited only to next year's quota and the actual quota reduction should be discussed further in the future.