News Today

[News Today] GOV’T YIELDS ON MEDICAL REFORM

입력 2025.03.07 (15:53) 수정 2025.03.07 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The year-long deadlock over medical school admissions has finally seen a breakthrough. The government is seeking to scrap their plans to increase the number of seats. Education officials, the government, and the ruling party have all agreed to revert to previous admission levels for next year. It's still uncertain how the medical community and students will react.

[REPORT]
Medical school deans were the ones who first brought up decreasing next year's medical student quota to the pre-increase level to solve the current dilemma.

When this year's incoming medical students joined the class boycott, even college presidents who were siding with the quota increase agreed to return the number to the previous level.

Yang O-bong / President, Jeonbuk Nat'l Univ.
I made this decision prioritizing students' return to class above all.

The Ministry of Education responded positively to the colleges' request on the condition that medical students return to class. The Ministry of Health and Welfare, which had disagreed with the education ministry's stance, also announced that they agree with the new proposal.

The governing People Power Party also said it was a reasonable plan after attending an emergency meeting with government officials.

Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party
I thought the proposal was reasonable. The government and medical community should eagerly consider the proposal.

The education ministry held a joint press conference with university presidents and medical school deans this afternoon and officially declared that next year's medical student quota would return to the pre-increase level of 3,058.

Although the government has reached out, medical professionals haven't made any changes to their stance.

The Korean Medical Association still maintains that it's not the right time to discuss next year's quota and even medical school students generally remain watchful.

New medical school student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I'll return only when other plans like licensing private practitioners or 2-year intern system are rescinded.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President and other government officials say that the latest decision is limited only to next year's quota and the actual quota reduction should be discussed further in the future.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] GOV’T YIELDS ON MEDICAL REFORM
    • 입력 2025-03-07 15:53:22
    • 수정2025-03-07 15:53:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
The year-long deadlock over medical school admissions has finally seen a breakthrough. The government is seeking to scrap their plans to increase the number of seats. Education officials, the government, and the ruling party have all agreed to revert to previous admission levels for next year. It's still uncertain how the medical community and students will react.

[REPORT]
Medical school deans were the ones who first brought up decreasing next year's medical student quota to the pre-increase level to solve the current dilemma.

When this year's incoming medical students joined the class boycott, even college presidents who were siding with the quota increase agreed to return the number to the previous level.

Yang O-bong / President, Jeonbuk Nat'l Univ.
I made this decision prioritizing students' return to class above all.

The Ministry of Education responded positively to the colleges' request on the condition that medical students return to class. The Ministry of Health and Welfare, which had disagreed with the education ministry's stance, also announced that they agree with the new proposal.

The governing People Power Party also said it was a reasonable plan after attending an emergency meeting with government officials.

Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party
I thought the proposal was reasonable. The government and medical community should eagerly consider the proposal.

The education ministry held a joint press conference with university presidents and medical school deans this afternoon and officially declared that next year's medical student quota would return to the pre-increase level of 3,058.

Although the government has reached out, medical professionals haven't made any changes to their stance.

The Korean Medical Association still maintains that it's not the right time to discuss next year's quota and even medical school students generally remain watchful.

New medical school student/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I'll return only when other plans like licensing private practitioners or 2-year intern system are rescinded.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President and other government officials say that the latest decision is limited only to next year's quota and the actual quota reduction should be discussed further in the future.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 <br>기소”

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 기소”
박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”

박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”
국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”

국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”
[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”

[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.