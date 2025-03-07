[News Today] USING LIFE INSURANCE AS PENSION

입력 2025-03-07 15:53:27 수정 2025-03-07 15:54:09 News Today





[LEAD]

The government is set to roll out new guidelines, transforming life insurance death benefits into pension-like payments. This comes as more people are valuing immediate financial needs over future legacies as life expectancy increases.



[REPORT]

Lim Ji-hyeon, currently in her sixties, took out a life insurance policy twenty-five years ago.



Its death benefit amounts to 100 million won, roughly 69,000 U.S. dollars, and the beneficiaries are her children.



She has made all her payments and now only has to wait to receive the money.



But she began to think recently that it is too large a sum to remain unavailable.



Lim Ji-hyeon/ Seoul resident

People are living longer, I won't worry about my children when I'm that old. Young people these days are well off.



But if she cancelled her life insurance policy now to pay for her living expenses, she would end up losing some of the principal.



Her life insurance has become a useless burden.



The government has now proposed a plan that allows policyholders to liquidate life insurance money, which means to turn death benefits into a pension.



Part of the death benefit would be converted into a pension while the life insurance coverage remains effective.



For instance, a policyholder whose death benefit amounts to 300 million won can leave 200 million won as life insurance and receive the remaining 100 million won in monthly pension payment.



To apply, one must complete all insurance payments and the policyholder and the insured must be the same person.



These conditions are set to prevent a third party from stealing someone's insurance benefit.



And the income requirement is likely to be limitless.



Prof. Kim Hun-soo/ Soon Chun Hyang Univ.

The average lifespan is long and turning an insurance policy into pension plan allows one to use the money to hire caregiver or cover hospitalization expenses.



The government plans to finalize the insurance liquidation guidelines by next week at the earliest.



Insurance companies will be allowed to independently set the specifics such as the pension duration and rate within the guidelines.