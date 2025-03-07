News Today

[News Today] USING LIFE INSURANCE AS PENSION

입력 2025.03.07 (15:53) 수정 2025.03.07 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The government is set to roll out new guidelines, transforming life insurance death benefits into pension-like payments. This comes as more people are valuing immediate financial needs over future legacies as life expectancy increases.

[REPORT]
Lim Ji-hyeon, currently in her sixties, took out a life insurance policy twenty-five years ago.

Its death benefit amounts to 100 million won, roughly 69,000 U.S. dollars, and the beneficiaries are her children.

She has made all her payments and now only has to wait to receive the money.

But she began to think recently that it is too large a sum to remain unavailable.

Lim Ji-hyeon/ Seoul resident
People are living longer, I won't worry about my children when I'm that old. Young people these days are well off.

But if she cancelled her life insurance policy now to pay for her living expenses, she would end up losing some of the principal.

Her life insurance has become a useless burden.

The government has now proposed a plan that allows policyholders to liquidate life insurance money, which means to turn death benefits into a pension.

Part of the death benefit would be converted into a pension while the life insurance coverage remains effective.

For instance, a policyholder whose death benefit amounts to 300 million won can leave 200 million won as life insurance and receive the remaining 100 million won in monthly pension payment.

To apply, one must complete all insurance payments and the policyholder and the insured must be the same person.

These conditions are set to prevent a third party from stealing someone's insurance benefit.

And the income requirement is likely to be limitless.

Prof. Kim Hun-soo/ Soon Chun Hyang Univ.
The average lifespan is long and turning an insurance policy into pension plan allows one to use the money to hire caregiver or cover hospitalization expenses.

The government plans to finalize the insurance liquidation guidelines by next week at the earliest.

Insurance companies will be allowed to independently set the specifics such as the pension duration and rate within the guidelines.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] USING LIFE INSURANCE AS PENSION
    • 입력 2025-03-07 15:53:27
    • 수정2025-03-07 15:54:09
    News Today

[LEAD]
The government is set to roll out new guidelines, transforming life insurance death benefits into pension-like payments. This comes as more people are valuing immediate financial needs over future legacies as life expectancy increases.

[REPORT]
Lim Ji-hyeon, currently in her sixties, took out a life insurance policy twenty-five years ago.

Its death benefit amounts to 100 million won, roughly 69,000 U.S. dollars, and the beneficiaries are her children.

She has made all her payments and now only has to wait to receive the money.

But she began to think recently that it is too large a sum to remain unavailable.

Lim Ji-hyeon/ Seoul resident
People are living longer, I won't worry about my children when I'm that old. Young people these days are well off.

But if she cancelled her life insurance policy now to pay for her living expenses, she would end up losing some of the principal.

Her life insurance has become a useless burden.

The government has now proposed a plan that allows policyholders to liquidate life insurance money, which means to turn death benefits into a pension.

Part of the death benefit would be converted into a pension while the life insurance coverage remains effective.

For instance, a policyholder whose death benefit amounts to 300 million won can leave 200 million won as life insurance and receive the remaining 100 million won in monthly pension payment.

To apply, one must complete all insurance payments and the policyholder and the insured must be the same person.

These conditions are set to prevent a third party from stealing someone's insurance benefit.

And the income requirement is likely to be limitless.

Prof. Kim Hun-soo/ Soon Chun Hyang Univ.
The average lifespan is long and turning an insurance policy into pension plan allows one to use the money to hire caregiver or cover hospitalization expenses.

The government plans to finalize the insurance liquidation guidelines by next week at the earliest.

Insurance companies will be allowed to independently set the specifics such as the pension duration and rate within the guidelines.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 <br>기소”

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 기소”
박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”

박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”
국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”

국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”
[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”

[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.