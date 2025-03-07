News Today

[News Today] RISK OF FIRE FROM CIGARETTE BUTTS

입력 2025.03.07 (15:54) 수정 2025.03.07 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With the arrival of dry, windy spring days, fire risks are on the rise. Even a small ember from a carelessly discarded cigarette butt can spark a major blaze. We've put this danger to the test, showing just how quickly these embers can ignite.

[REPORT]
A man tosses a cigarette butt after smoking.

Moments later, smoke starts rising underneath a bicycle and gradually grows into flames.

A pile of carton boxes erupts in flames in a matter of seconds.

Both of these incidents happened because of discarded cigarette butts.

Three people died in a fire at an apartment building in Seoul caused by sparks in a cigarette butt.

This next experiment shows how quickly sparks in cigarette butts can spread into large infernos.

Just three minutes after a cigarette butt contaning sparks is placed in a bundle of paper, smoke begins to rise.

Ten minutes later, the sparks turn into raging flames.

Kim Jong-buk / Sejong Nambu Fire Station
Cigarette butts maintain 200-600 degrees Celsius. They can ignite dry leaves or paper and cause fires, especially in spring when it's windy.

In the past three years, there have been some 17,000 cases of fire caused by cigarette butts nationwide.

About 40% of them occurred in the dry and windy spring season.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RISK OF FIRE FROM CIGARETTE BUTTS
    • 입력 2025-03-07 15:54:23
    • 수정2025-03-07 15:54:43
    News Today

[LEAD]
With the arrival of dry, windy spring days, fire risks are on the rise. Even a small ember from a carelessly discarded cigarette butt can spark a major blaze. We've put this danger to the test, showing just how quickly these embers can ignite.

[REPORT]
A man tosses a cigarette butt after smoking.

Moments later, smoke starts rising underneath a bicycle and gradually grows into flames.

A pile of carton boxes erupts in flames in a matter of seconds.

Both of these incidents happened because of discarded cigarette butts.

Three people died in a fire at an apartment building in Seoul caused by sparks in a cigarette butt.

This next experiment shows how quickly sparks in cigarette butts can spread into large infernos.

Just three minutes after a cigarette butt contaning sparks is placed in a bundle of paper, smoke begins to rise.

Ten minutes later, the sparks turn into raging flames.

Kim Jong-buk / Sejong Nambu Fire Station
Cigarette butts maintain 200-600 degrees Celsius. They can ignite dry leaves or paper and cause fires, especially in spring when it's windy.

In the past three years, there have been some 17,000 cases of fire caused by cigarette butts nationwide.

About 40% of them occurred in the dry and windy spring season.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 <br>기소”

윤 대통령 구속 취소 인용…법원 “구속 만료 뒤 기소”
박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”

박찬대 “구속취소 청구 받아들인 것에 유감…검찰 즉시 항고해야”
국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”

국민의힘 “법원 결정, 탄핵 심판에도 반영될 거로 예상”
[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”

[속보] 최상목 대행 “포천 오폭사고, 엄중히 책임 물어야…재발방지대책 마련”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.