[News Today] RISK OF FIRE FROM CIGARETTE BUTTS

[LEAD]

With the arrival of dry, windy spring days, fire risks are on the rise. Even a small ember from a carelessly discarded cigarette butt can spark a major blaze. We've put this danger to the test, showing just how quickly these embers can ignite.



[REPORT]

A man tosses a cigarette butt after smoking.



Moments later, smoke starts rising underneath a bicycle and gradually grows into flames.



A pile of carton boxes erupts in flames in a matter of seconds.



Both of these incidents happened because of discarded cigarette butts.



Three people died in a fire at an apartment building in Seoul caused by sparks in a cigarette butt.



This next experiment shows how quickly sparks in cigarette butts can spread into large infernos.



Just three minutes after a cigarette butt contaning sparks is placed in a bundle of paper, smoke begins to rise.



Ten minutes later, the sparks turn into raging flames.



Kim Jong-buk / Sejong Nambu Fire Station

Cigarette butts maintain 200-600 degrees Celsius. They can ignite dry leaves or paper and cause fires, especially in spring when it's windy.



In the past three years, there have been some 17,000 cases of fire caused by cigarette butts nationwide.



About 40% of them occurred in the dry and windy spring season.