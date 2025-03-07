[News Today] NEWJEANS-ADOR CONFLICT ESCALATES

[LEAD]

The legal showdown has begun between NewJeans and their agency, ADOR. Today marks the first court hearing on ADOR's injunction to stop all musical activities by the group members. The members are vehemently opposing these restrictions.



[REPORT]

Minji/ NewJeans (Nov. 2024)

Our contract will end on November 29, at 12 a.m.



NewJeans and ADOR have clashed again just one day before their first trial, 99 days since NewJeans announced their decision to part ways with the agency.



They are at odds over the new content of an injunction filed by ADOR.



ADOR wants NewJeans to be prohibited from existing advertisement, music and other entertainment activities. It also wants to maintain its status as the group’s management company.



The group members, who renamed the group and are set to release new songs, blasted the agency.



They claim ADOR's actions are retaliatory moves following its failed attempt to make the group cancel its participation in overseas concerts and to restrict all entertainment activities.



Kim Hern-sik / Culture critic

There is no realistic way to deal with mistreatment. NewJeans members are still minors. Is it right to address this issue based solely on contract terms?



ADOR responded by issuing a statement.



It says it was an inevitable decision because the group was expanding its activities by releasing new songs and performing overseas during the legal battle.



ADOR says its goal is not to restrict NewJeans' activities, but to stay together with the group.

Choi Kwang-ho / Korea Music Content Association

Music production companies follow court rulings on each side's wrongdoing

in line with the terms and conditions of their contract.



"Will confirm the legality of contract termination again"



"Will obtain a ruling that ADOR is NewJeans' agency"



It looks like it's going to be a fierce legal battle from the very first trial.