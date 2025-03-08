“Strictly in favor of the defendant”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today's (Mar. 7) court decision is evaluated as a reaffirmation of the fundamental principles of criminal justice procedures.



It states that when in doubt, it should be interpreted in favor of the defendant.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.



[Report]



There was a discrepancy in the calculation of the detention period by the prosecution and President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Ultimately, the court made a judgment on the request for cancellation of arrest, ruling in favor of the accused, President Yoon.



The court stated, "It is reasonable to interpret the extension of the detention period strictly, as it is disadvantageous to the accused."



In particular, it pointed out that "if the detention period is calculated in days rather than time, it creates a contradiction where the physical freedom of the accused is restricted for a long time due to the detention review system."



The court also mentioned that acknowledging additional periods not included in the detention period would ultimately extend the detention period further, thus it should be interpreted strictly.



This is interpreted as the court applying a consistent standard in criminal procedures that favors the defendant or accused when there is uncertainty.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "The judgement is that the controversy over the detention period needs to be interpreted strictly, and in favor of the defendant."]



The court also ruled that the time spent on the review of the legality of the arrest is included in the detention period, mentioning the same principle.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



