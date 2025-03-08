Court cancels Pres. Yoon's detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court has decided to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention.



It has been 40 days since President Yoon was detained and indicted on charges of being the leader of an insurrection.



Whether President Yoon will be released now depends on the prosecution's decision to file an 'immediate appeal.'



First, reporter Gong Min-kyung has the report.



[Report]



In the early hours of Jan. 19, President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained on charges of being the leader of an insurrection, and a week later, he was indicted.



The prosecution believed that there was no issue with the detention status since the indictment was made a day before the expiration of the detention period, but President Yoon's side protested, stating that the detention period had already ended a day before the indictment.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Representative of President Yoon Suk Yeol/Feb. 20: "Under the law, legal principles, and statutory interpretation, his current detention is unlawful, and the grounds for his detention have expired."]



Ultimately, President Yoon's side requested the cancellation of the detention, and today (3.7), the court accepted this request.



It has been 40 days since the indictment.



The court found that President Yoon was indicted after the expiration of the detention period.



The 10-day detention period does not include the time used for the detention warrant review, but the prosecution calculated it on a daily basis.



However, the court ruled that the time spent reviewing the detention warrant should be calculated by the hour, not by the day, concluding that President Yoon's detention period had already expired 9 hours and 45 minutes before the indictment.



Furthermore, even if his detention period had not expired, the court still recognized valid grounds for canceling the detention.



The court noted that existing laws do not clearly define the procedural authority between the Corruption Investigation Office and the prosecution, and concluded that a decision to cancel the detention was appropriate to ensure procedural clarity and eliminate doubts about the legality of the investigation process.



Under the current Criminal Procedure Act, the prosecution can appeal this decision within 7 days.



If the prosecution decides not to appeal and sends a release order to the detention center, President Yoon will be released.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!