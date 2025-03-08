News 9

Clash in detention period calculation

입력 2025.03.08 (00:50)

[Anchor]

As you just saw, the court identified two main reasons for the cancellation of the arrest.

The first is that the indictment was made after the detention period had already ended.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports on what differences arise from calculating the detention period more strictly by the hour.

[Report]

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the basic detention period is ten days.

However, the period during which the investigation records are sent to the court for the arrest warrant review and the time it takes for the warrant to be issued and the records to return to the prosecution is not included.

The court determined that this period should be calculated in 'hour units'.

In other words, President Yoon was arrested around 10:33 AM on January 15.

The detention period lasts until midnight on January 24, the tenth day.

However, during this period, the review of President Yoon's arrest warrant took 33 hours and 7 minutes, and if this time is not included in the detention period, the court concluded that the expiration point of the detention period would be around 9:07 AM on January 26.

However, the prosecution's indictment was made around 6:52 PM on January 26, which is after the expiration of the detention period.

The court explained, "If we do not calculate by the hour, it leads to an unreasonable situation where the detention period changes depending on the timing of document submission and return," and added, "With the advancement of technology, it is not difficult to manage and confirm the exact time."

The prosecution argued that the 10 hours and 32 minutes spent on President Yoon's arrest review should also be reflected in the extension of the detention period.

However, the court did not accept this, stating that the relevant regulations are not clear.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

