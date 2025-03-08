Presidential office welcomes news

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office welcomed the court's decision to cancel President Yoon's arrest and is preparing for his release.



Let's connect to the presidential office.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye, what is the atmosphere like in the presidential office?



[Report]



The presidential office gladly welcomed the decision to cancel the arrest.



However, since the president is still in a state of suspension, there is a mood to respond calmly.



The presidential office stated, "We welcome the decision to cancel the arrest," and directly criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, saying that "the showy illegal investigation has been corrected."



They also expressed, "With the people, we hope for the president's swift return to duty," showing a more active support for President Yoon ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling.



Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk arrived at the Seoul Detention Center around 5 PM and is currently waiting.



It has been confirmed that, in addition to Chief Chung, other officials such as Secretary General Kang Myung-gu, and lawmakers Park Dae-chul, Lee Cheol-kyu, and Jo Bae-sook are also present at the detention center.



If President Yoon is released, he will move to the official residence in Hannam-dong after going through the release procedures with the security personnel who were at the detention center.



Since the impeachment trial is ongoing, he cannot go to the presidential office and is expected to remain at the residence for the time being.



If he returns to the residence after being released, there is a possibility that he will express his position more actively.



It is still undecided whether President Yoon will directly state his position immediately after his release.



Yoon's legal team has stated that they are reviewing both the announcement of his position and its content.



President Yoon's health condition is reported to be good.



The security office has maintained the usual security at the residence for the protection of First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and it has been reported that they will not reinforce security personnel even if President Yoon is released.



This has been Shin Ji-hye from the presidential office for KBS News.



