Leading up to court's cancellation

[Anchor]



The detention and arrest of a sitting president, as well as the court's decision to cancel the arrest, are unprecedented events in constitutional history.



We have summarized the events so far, reported by Kang Pu-reun.



[Report]



At 10:33 AM on January 15, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrested President Yoon on charges of being the mastermind behind a coup.



On the same day, President Yoon filed a request for a review of the legality of his arrest, but the court dismissed it.



With just over three hours left before the expiration of the detention period, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested a detention warrant for President Yoon.



President Yoon appeared in person for the substantive examination of the warrant and explained his position for over 40 minutes, but the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant early the next morning, citing "concerns of evidence destruction."



Immediately after the warrant was issued, an unprecedented incident of violent intrusion into the court occurred.



[“○○○ (judge who issued the warrant), come out!”]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which could not conduct a proper investigation even after arresting President Yoon, ultimately handed the case over to the prosecution 'empty-handed.'



[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Jan. 23: “We believe it is efficient for the prosecution, who must decide on the indictment, to conduct additional investigations for the clarification of the facts of the case…”]



The prosecution, who received the case, repeatedly requested an extension of the detention period for supplementary investigations, but the court denied it.



After holding a nationwide meeting of chief prosecutors to discuss the issue, the prosecution indicted President Yoon on January 26 at 6:52 PM.



This was 54 days after the emergency martial law declaration and an unprecedented indictment of a sitting president in constitutional history.



President Yoon's side requested the cancellation of the detention, arguing that the detention period had expired, and a hearing was held at the Seoul Central District Court.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Feb. 20: “It is very clear that he is currently in an illegal detention state…”]



And today (Mar. 7), 15 days after the hearing concluded, the court decided that President Yoon's detention should be canceled.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



