News 9

Leading up to court's cancellation

입력 2025.03.08 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The detention and arrest of a sitting president, as well as the court's decision to cancel the arrest, are unprecedented events in constitutional history.

We have summarized the events so far, reported by Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

At 10:33 AM on January 15, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrested President Yoon on charges of being the mastermind behind a coup.

On the same day, President Yoon filed a request for a review of the legality of his arrest, but the court dismissed it.

With just over three hours left before the expiration of the detention period, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested a detention warrant for President Yoon.

President Yoon appeared in person for the substantive examination of the warrant and explained his position for over 40 minutes, but the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant early the next morning, citing "concerns of evidence destruction."

Immediately after the warrant was issued, an unprecedented incident of violent intrusion into the court occurred.

[“○○○ (judge who issued the warrant), come out!”]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which could not conduct a proper investigation even after arresting President Yoon, ultimately handed the case over to the prosecution 'empty-handed.'

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Jan. 23: “We believe it is efficient for the prosecution, who must decide on the indictment, to conduct additional investigations for the clarification of the facts of the case…”]

The prosecution, who received the case, repeatedly requested an extension of the detention period for supplementary investigations, but the court denied it.

After holding a nationwide meeting of chief prosecutors to discuss the issue, the prosecution indicted President Yoon on January 26 at 6:52 PM.

This was 54 days after the emergency martial law declaration and an unprecedented indictment of a sitting president in constitutional history.

President Yoon's side requested the cancellation of the detention, arguing that the detention period had expired, and a hearing was held at the Seoul Central District Court.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Feb. 20: “It is very clear that he is currently in an illegal detention state…”]

And today (Mar. 7), 15 days after the hearing concluded, the court decided that President Yoon's detention should be canceled.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Leading up to court's cancellation
    • 입력 2025-03-08 00:51:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The detention and arrest of a sitting president, as well as the court's decision to cancel the arrest, are unprecedented events in constitutional history.

We have summarized the events so far, reported by Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

At 10:33 AM on January 15, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrested President Yoon on charges of being the mastermind behind a coup.

On the same day, President Yoon filed a request for a review of the legality of his arrest, but the court dismissed it.

With just over three hours left before the expiration of the detention period, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested a detention warrant for President Yoon.

President Yoon appeared in person for the substantive examination of the warrant and explained his position for over 40 minutes, but the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant early the next morning, citing "concerns of evidence destruction."

Immediately after the warrant was issued, an unprecedented incident of violent intrusion into the court occurred.

[“○○○ (judge who issued the warrant), come out!”]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which could not conduct a proper investigation even after arresting President Yoon, ultimately handed the case over to the prosecution 'empty-handed.'

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Jan. 23: “We believe it is efficient for the prosecution, who must decide on the indictment, to conduct additional investigations for the clarification of the facts of the case…”]

The prosecution, who received the case, repeatedly requested an extension of the detention period for supplementary investigations, but the court denied it.

After holding a nationwide meeting of chief prosecutors to discuss the issue, the prosecution indicted President Yoon on January 26 at 6:52 PM.

This was 54 days after the emergency martial law declaration and an unprecedented indictment of a sitting president in constitutional history.

President Yoon's side requested the cancellation of the detention, arguing that the detention period had expired, and a hearing was held at the Seoul Central District Court.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Feb. 20: “It is very clear that he is currently in an illegal detention state…”]

And today (Mar. 7), 15 days after the hearing concluded, the court decided that President Yoon's detention should be canceled.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.