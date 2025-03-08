News 9

PPP backs court decision on Yoon

입력 2025.03.08 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has immediately welcomed the court's ruling.

They stated that it is fortunate that the court made a reasonable judgment, albeit late, and held the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials accountable for the investigation into the charges of insurrection.

They pressured the prosecution, claiming that an immediate appeal would be unconstitutional.

This is reporter Lee Yoo-min's report.

[Report]

"We have confirmed that the rule of law and judicial justice are alive," the People Power Party immediately expressed their support.

They evaluated it as a wise decision based on legal principles and conscience, and a reasonable judgment.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "The public had to endure great confusion and anxiety due to the unreasonable investigation and legal procedures that were politically motivated. I hope this decision will be an opportunity to correct the constitutional order of the Republic of Korea...."]

They called for a fair ruling from the Constitutional Court ahead of the impeachment trial verdict and directly criticized the CIO, stating they would hold them accountable for the illegal and unjust execution of warrants.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The court has ruled that the CIO's execution of warrants was wrongful. The CIO chief and all involved officials must be held accountable."]

The PPP expects that the court’s decision to cancel President Yoon’s detention will also influence the impeachment trial.

They pointed out that if the prosecution immediately appeals to maintain President Yoon's detention, it would be a constitutional violation that prevents the effect of the court's cancellation of detention.

Potential presidential candidates from the ruling party also welcomed the court's decision and joined in criticizing the CIO.

They argued that the CIO, which conducted the investigation recklessly, should be held accountable and should be abolished, and urged the Constitutional Court to comply with legal procedures in the trial, stating that the impeachment should be dismissed.

Some members of the People Power Party gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center where President Yoon is incarcerated, calling for his immediate release.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP backs court decision on Yoon
    • 입력 2025-03-08 00:51:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party has immediately welcomed the court's ruling.

They stated that it is fortunate that the court made a reasonable judgment, albeit late, and held the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials accountable for the investigation into the charges of insurrection.

They pressured the prosecution, claiming that an immediate appeal would be unconstitutional.

This is reporter Lee Yoo-min's report.

[Report]

"We have confirmed that the rule of law and judicial justice are alive," the People Power Party immediately expressed their support.

They evaluated it as a wise decision based on legal principles and conscience, and a reasonable judgment.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "The public had to endure great confusion and anxiety due to the unreasonable investigation and legal procedures that were politically motivated. I hope this decision will be an opportunity to correct the constitutional order of the Republic of Korea...."]

They called for a fair ruling from the Constitutional Court ahead of the impeachment trial verdict and directly criticized the CIO, stating they would hold them accountable for the illegal and unjust execution of warrants.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The court has ruled that the CIO's execution of warrants was wrongful. The CIO chief and all involved officials must be held accountable."]

The PPP expects that the court’s decision to cancel President Yoon’s detention will also influence the impeachment trial.

They pointed out that if the prosecution immediately appeals to maintain President Yoon's detention, it would be a constitutional violation that prevents the effect of the court's cancellation of detention.

Potential presidential candidates from the ruling party also welcomed the court's decision and joined in criticizing the CIO.

They argued that the CIO, which conducted the investigation recklessly, should be held accountable and should be abolished, and urged the Constitutional Court to comply with legal procedures in the trial, stating that the impeachment should be dismissed.

Some members of the People Power Party gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center where President Yoon is incarcerated, calling for his immediate release.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.