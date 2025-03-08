PPP backs court decision on Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party has immediately welcomed the court's ruling.



They stated that it is fortunate that the court made a reasonable judgment, albeit late, and held the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials accountable for the investigation into the charges of insurrection.



They pressured the prosecution, claiming that an immediate appeal would be unconstitutional.



This is reporter Lee Yoo-min's report.



[Report]



"We have confirmed that the rule of law and judicial justice are alive," the People Power Party immediately expressed their support.



They evaluated it as a wise decision based on legal principles and conscience, and a reasonable judgment.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "The public had to endure great confusion and anxiety due to the unreasonable investigation and legal procedures that were politically motivated. I hope this decision will be an opportunity to correct the constitutional order of the Republic of Korea...."]



They called for a fair ruling from the Constitutional Court ahead of the impeachment trial verdict and directly criticized the CIO, stating they would hold them accountable for the illegal and unjust execution of warrants.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The court has ruled that the CIO's execution of warrants was wrongful. The CIO chief and all involved officials must be held accountable."]



The PPP expects that the court’s decision to cancel President Yoon’s detention will also influence the impeachment trial.



They pointed out that if the prosecution immediately appeals to maintain President Yoon's detention, it would be a constitutional violation that prevents the effect of the court's cancellation of detention.



Potential presidential candidates from the ruling party also welcomed the court's decision and joined in criticizing the CIO.



They argued that the CIO, which conducted the investigation recklessly, should be held accountable and should be abolished, and urged the Constitutional Court to comply with legal procedures in the trial, stating that the impeachment should be dismissed.



Some members of the People Power Party gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center where President Yoon is incarcerated, calling for his immediate release.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



