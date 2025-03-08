News 9

Prosecution weighs appeal

[Anchor]

Now, what remains is the prosecution's decision.

The options are whether to send a release order for President Yoon to the Ministry of Justice or to file an immediate appeal; there are two choices for now.

Let's go to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung, the prosecution has not yet made a statement.

Does this mean that President Yoon will not be released today (3.7)?

[Reporter]

Yes, to put it simply, we still cannot know.

The situation depends on whether the prosecution accepts the court's ruling and issues a release order or decides to file an immediate appeal.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the prosecution can file an immediate appeal against the decision to cancel the detention within seven days.

In this case, President Yoon's detention status may be maintained until a conclusion is reached.

However, President Yoon's side argues that an immediate appeal against the court's decision is unconstitutional.

In the past, the Constitutional Court had ruled that an immediate appeal by the prosecutor regarding a 'decision to suspend detention' was unconstitutional, so they argue that the same logic should apply to this 'decision to cancel the detention.'

However, there is a counterargument that canceling detention and suspending detention are different matters, meaning that it cannot be definitively ruled unconstitutional.

[Anchor]

What is the atmosphere like in the prosecution right now?

[Reporter]

Yes, the prosecution is holding an emergency meeting amid a perplexed atmosphere.

Even after seven hours since the court's decision was made, they have remained silent without issuing a special statement.

In the meantime, the prosecution has been refuting President Yoon's side's claims of 'illegal detention' by stating that they calculated the detention period according to precedent, indicating that they find it difficult to accept the court's judgment.

However, it is reported that they are contemplating the possibility of immediate appeal against the decision to cancel detention, considering that it could raise constitutional controversy.

There are also predictions that a conclusion could be reached as early as tonight.

The Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials, which led the arrest and detention process of President Yoon, has stated that they will monitor the prosecution's decision on whether to file an immediate appeal.

The CIO also emphasized that the court did not confirm any illegality in its investigation.

This has been Choi Yoo-kyung from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

