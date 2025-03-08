No impact on impeachment trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party and other opposition parties expressed strong regret over the court's decision.



They emphasized today (Mar. 7) that the decision has no impact on the presidential impeachment trial and urged the prosecution to file an immediate appeal.



Next, we have Lee Hee-yeon with the report.



[Report]



In response to the unexpected decision, the Democratic Party convened an emergency leadership meeting and a general assembly, demanding the prosecution to file an immediate appeal, stating that the release is unacceptable.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The prosecution should file an immediate appeal to ensure that a judgment consistent with public common sense is reached...."]



They clarified that the court's decision was based solely on procedural errors due to differing interpretations of the detention period, not on the seriousness of the charges.



They emphasized that President Yoon's constitutional violations remain unchanged and will have no impact on the impeachment trial.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Just because the prosecution made a basic arithmetic mistake, it does not erase the clear fact that President Yoon Suk Yeol committed an unconstitutional military coup and destroyed constitutional order."]



They also refuted claims that the court was questioning the CIO's investigation into charges of insurrection.



They cited as evidence that the court had determined there were no legal issues regarding the warrant three times.



There were also voices of concern that the release of President Yoon could lead to the destruction of evidence and a recurrence of violent incidents at the Western District Court.



The Rebuilding Korea Party claimed, "There are concerns that it could obstruct the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial and the investigation into insurrection charges," while the Progressive Party criticized the release as "dangerous to the current political situation," calling it an "irresponsible decision."



The Reform Party pointed out, "The incompetence shown by the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in handling such a serious issue as insurrection charges should be criticized."



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



