Doubts over Yoon's detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let’s take a closer look at the second reason for the cancellation of the detention.



The court stated that a final interpretation from the Supreme Court is necessary to determine whether the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is legally investigating the crime of insurrection.



However, it judged that it is undesirable to conduct a trial while in detention under such circumstances of doubt.



Next, reporter Kim Tae-hoon.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side argued that the illegality of the CIO's investigation is also a reason for the cancellation of the detention, in addition to the 'detention period.'



They claimed that the crime of insurrection is not included in the investigation scope of the CIO, and that the agreement between the prosecutors of the CIO and the prosecutors' office to arbitrarily divide the detention period has no basis in criminal procedure law.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Feb. 19: "I raise the question again as to whether it is permissible for the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the judges to make such a detention decision based on their own independent interpretation of criminal law provisions."]



In response to this claim, the court reserved its judgment, stating, "It is difficult to make a hasty judgment before the Supreme Court's final interpretation and decision."



According to the CIO Act and others, there are no detailed regulations or precedents regarding what constitutes 'related crimes' that the CIO can investigate, or how the detention period should be allocated, thus requiring a Supreme Court ruling.



However, the court determined that it is reasonable to cancel the detention for now, stating that it is inappropriate to proceed with a criminal trial while bearing the burden of such legality controversies.



[Ham Sang-wan/Lawyer: "Whether the crime of insurrection is included in the investigation scope of the CIO will likely be closely examined and concluded in the subsequent criminal trial procedures."]



The court did not make any substantive rulings regarding the seriousness of the case or the risk of evidence destruction in this hearing.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!