Yoon's release may delay criminal trial

[Anchor]



If President Yoon is released, how the impeachment trial and criminal trial will proceed is of utmost interest.



The impeachment trial will continue as is, while the criminal trial regarding the insurrection charges is likely to be prolonged.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



The impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol has already concluded its arguments as of Feb. 25.



Currently, the eight constitutional judges are continuing discussions on the impeachment issues.



Therefore, the prevailing interpretation is that President Yoon's release will not affect the impeachment trial.



This is because the president participated directly in the trial, and procedurally, only the ruling is left.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "The arguments have concluded, and the investigation records from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding President Yoon were not used in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial, right? Therefore, it has no impact on the impeachment trial against President Yoon."]



However, the criminal trial regarding the insurrection charges is different.



There is a possibility that the pace of the trial will slow down significantly compared to proceeding while in custody.



When the defendant is in custody, the trial typically proceeds according to the maximum detention period of six months under the criminal procedure law.



However, if the defendant is not in custody, these restrictions disappear, and the defendant's right to defense in the trial is better secured.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "President Yoon will be able to communicate freely with his lawyers 24/7 and strategize his defense without restrictions. He can also actively engage in shaping public opinion outside the courtroom."]



However, if the impeachment ruling expected next week results in removal from office, there is a possibility of President Yoon being detained again.



If he is removed, the president's immunity from prosecution will disappear, allowing for further investigation and the possibility of a detention warrant request.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



