Rallies in front of Yoon's residence

[Anchor]

People urging for immediate release and those calling for the keeping of detention have gathered around the presidential residence.

We connect to the residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun, is the tension rising again in Hannam-dong?

What is the situation now?

[Report]

Yes, although it is late, supporters of President Yoon are gathered near the residence continuing their rally.

The police have set up barricades near the residence preparing for potential clashes and are partially controlling traffic in the area.

So far, according to unofficial police estimates, there are about five hundred supporters of President Yoon have gathered in front of the residence.

They have set up a rally stage on the road in front of the residence and are chanting slogans such as "Invalidate the impeachment."

The organizers at the rally are demanding, "Immediate release of President Yoon," and stated that they will continue the rally at Gwanghwamun Square tomorrow (Mar. 8).

Earlier, around 3 PM, a pro-impeachment group held a press conference near the residence, criticizing the court's decision to cancel the detention.

Participants urged the prosecution to "immediately appeal."

The prosecution's decision on whether to appeal has not yet been reported, and it seems that the supporters' rally in front of the Hannam-dong residence will continue late into the night.

The police are reinforcing security in the area by installing vehicle barricades and significantly increasing the number of riot police units in preparation for any potential incidents.

This has been KBS News Bae Ji-hyun reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.

