Supporters rally for Yoon's release

[Anchor]

As the decision to cancel President Yoon's detention was announced, supporters are gathering.

They are calling for his immediate release.

First, let's connect to the Seoul Detention Center.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo, I assume they are waiting for President Yoon to come out?

What is the situation like?

[Reporter]

Although it has gotten dark, hundreds of people are still gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center.

They are waving the Korean and American flags while continuing their rally.

They are chanting President Yoon Suk Yeol's name and waiting for him to come out of the Seoul Detention Center.

It has been 7 hours since the court's decision was announced, but there is still no news of President Yoon coming out.

Supporters are urging for his immediate release.

According to unofficial police estimates, about 500 people have gathered, and it is expected that more will come as the release process for President Yoon begins.

The police have set up a barricade near the Seoul Detention Center and deployed 420 officers to prepare for any unexpected situations.

[Anchor]

What is being said from President Yoon's side right now?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Yoon's legal representatives have expressed their welcome for the court's decision to cancel the detention.

They stated that it confirms that the rule of law is alive and paid respect to the judiciary.

At the same time, they urged the prosecution to immediately authorize President Yoon’s release.

This is because for President Yoon to leave the detention center, the prosecution must first issue a release order.

President Yoon's legal representatives reiterated their call for the prosecution to direct the release, citing a Constitutional Court decision that deemed the prosecution's immediate appeal unconstitutional.

However, as there has been no statement from the prosecution yet, it is expected to take more time before an actual release is decided.

This has been a report from the Seoul Detention Center.

