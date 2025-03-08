News 9

Rival rallies over Yoon's fate

입력 2025.03.08 (00:51)

[Anchor]

In downtown Seoul, pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held.

On the pro side, there were sighs and condemnations, while the anti side responded with cheers and support.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

Despite the chilly weather, participants in the pro-impeachment rally gathered with cheering sticks.

["The Constitutional Court should immediately rule in favor of the impeachment!"]

As soon as the court's decision to cancel President Yoon's detention came through, people quickly gathered at the rally site.

[Kim Min-woong/Chairman of Candle Act: "Now, the Constitutional Court's decision on Yoon Suk-yeol's removal from office is even more crucial, isn't it? (That's right.)"]

Participants condemned the court's decision and demanded a prompt impeachment ruling from the Constitutional Court.

[Lee Jae-jun/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I was very shocked when I heard the news of the detention cancellation. I put aside what I was originally going to do and came out to the square."]

About a 15-minute walk away, an 'anti-impeachment' rally was taking place.

["Yoon Suk Yeol! President!"]

Supporters of President Yoon cheered the court's decision and held up signs calling for his "immediate release."

[Kim Soo-hyup/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "Everyone's so happy. If it's dismissed, he can get back to work, and I hope the economy recovers quickly."]

Large-scale pro and anti rallies are expected to continue in front of the presidential residence and Gwanghwamun Square over the weekend, indicating that urban rallies will persist throughout Seoul for the time being.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

