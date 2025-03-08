Prosecution's immediate appeal?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Whether the court's decision today (Mar. 7) will lead to the actual release of President Yoon depends on the system of immediate appeal.



There is much debate over whether to file an immediate appeal or not.



Let's discuss this issue with legal expert Baek In-seong.



Welcome, Reporter Baek.



First, there is a constitutional court precedent, right?



Is that why there is constitutional controversy over the immediate appeal?



[Reporter]



This time, the issue is whether the prosecutor will file an immediate appeal against the court's 'decision to cancel detention'.



In a case where the prosecution filed an immediate appeal against the court's decision to suspend the execution of detention, the Constitutional Court made an unconstitutional ruling in 2012.



At that time, when the court decided to suspend the execution of detention, the prosecutor filed an immediate appeal, and the detention was maintained.



The court then referred the case for constitutional review, and the Constitutional Court ruled it unconstitutional.



At the time, the Constitutional Court explained that "if the effectiveness of the trial regarding the necessity of detention is restricted by the prosecutor's or other institutions' dissent or objection, it violates the principle of warrant."



There was a case in 1992 when the prosecutor's immediate appeal against the court's decision to grant bail was ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.



President Yoon's side argues that since the prosecutor's immediate appeal was ruled unconstitutional in similar cases, an immediate appeal this time should not be filed.



On the other hand, those who argue that an immediate appeal should be filed contend that the possibility of evidence destruction and fairness with other detainees should be considered.



[Anchor]



If we assume that President Yoon is released.



Is there a possibility that he could be detained again after being released?



[Reporter]



Before the ruling on the impeachment trial, the likelihood of President Yoon being re-arrested does not seem high.



Under current law, a person who has been detained and then released cannot be re-arrested for the same crime, except in cases where other significant evidence is discovered.



The decision to cancel the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol is based on the fact that the indictment was filed after the detention period had expired, which means the grounds for detention have ceased to exist.



In this case, legal experts believe it would be difficult to obtain a new detention warrant for re-arrest.



The only situation in which re-arrest is possible is, as mentioned earlier, if 'other significant evidence is discovered', and this must be new evidence that the investigative agency had a legitimate reason for not discovering previously. So merely reinforcing previous evidence is considered insufficient.



However, as you saw in the earlier report by reporter Lee Ho-jun, if the impeachment trial request is granted, investigations could proceed regarding other charges in addition to the insurrection charge.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you, Reporter Baek In-seong.



