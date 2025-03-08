News 9

Trump's fluctuating tariffs

[Anchor]

The tariff policy of the Trump administration is fluctuating unpredictably.

Just two days after imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, a significant portion of them has been suspended for a month.

What is certain now is that only uncertainty remains.

This is our New York correspondent Park Il-jung.

[Report]

One day before the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, President Trump declared that there would be no further negotiations.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Mar. 3: "(On the tariffs, is there any room left for Canada and Mexico to make a deal before midnight?) No room left for Mexico or for Canada.]

Then, just one day after implementation, he suspended tariffs on automobiles.

And early this morning, he announced that tariffs on other items covered by the free trade agreement among the three countries would also be suspended.

This suspension lasts until Apr. 2.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Same thing for Mexico. One for Canada, one for Mexico."]

The reason for the suspension decision is also unclear.

Initially, the decision to impose tariffs was said to be due to drug influx, but the suspension was justified as a measure to prevent damage to the automobile industry, and this time he praised Mexico for doing a great job on border issues.

When asked if the declining stock prices were a reason, Trump responded that he does not even look at the stock market.

He also stated that there would be no changes to tariffs on steel and aluminum next week or reciprocal tariffs on Apr. 2.

The erratic actions have caused stock prices to plummet back to the level seen on the day Trump was elected.

[Liz Miller/CEO of Summit Place Financial Advisors: "President Trump has a different way of communicating and executing policy and it does lead to extended uncertainty for the market."]

The market is currently saying that the only certainty is uncertainty.

While it is a psychological burden for now, prolonged uncertainty is not good for private consumption or corporate investment.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

