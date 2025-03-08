News 9

Med school tension continues

[Anchor]

The impact of the healthcare gap that has lasted for over a year is being borne entirely by the patients.

The government has hinted at retracting its expansion policy on the condition of the return of medical students, but the student organizations have responded coldly.

Next, we have Jeong Yeon-wook with the report.

[Report]

In February of last year, the suffering of patients began as residents and medical students left in protest against the government's plan to increase the medical school admission quota.

Cancer surgeries plummeted, and analyses suggest that there have been over 3,000 excess deaths.

During the healthcare gap period, at least 3.3 trillion won of national finances were injected.

The government expressed a strong desire for the normalization of medical education, setting a deadline for students to return by the end of March.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "If medical students do not return by the end of March, the proposal by university presidents to adjust the admission numbers for the 2026 academic year to the level of the 2024 academic year will be retracted."]

In response to this government announcement, the medical student organizations showed a cold reaction.

They stated, "They are threatening that if we don't return, they will recruit 5,058 students," and protested, "Do not say it is for education and students."

Residents who resigned also stated that they cannot return to hospitals if sustainability cannot be guaranteed.

[Resigned Resident/Voice Altered: "'If medical students don't come back, we will just increase the number by 2,000'—I feel like this is being used as a basis for further threats..."]

The medical association also stated that they are unlikely to change their existing position that medical education will be impossible.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which has been promoting the medical school expansion policy for over a year, did not attend today's (Mar. 7) government briefing.

While they expressed that they "understand the intentions of the Ministry of Education's intentions," they only issued a general statement saying that related bills should be passed quickly to resolve the conflict between the government and the medical community.

As the backlash from the medical community has also unveiled discrepancies between departments, it still seems a long way to go before the conflict between the government and the medical community is resolved.

This is KBS News Jeong Yeon-wook.

