Pilot error in coordinate input

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue with the news of the fighter jet misfire incident.



It has been further identified that the pilot of the leading fighter jet, among the two, made an error in entering one of the digits of the coordinates.



However, it has been revealed that the other aircraft flying together entered the correct coordinates, and an investigation is underway.



The military has temporarily restricted all military aircraft flights.



This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



Two of our Air Force KF-16 fighter jets, during training, dropped bombs in the wrong locations.



Eight bombs fell on a church, a road, and a nearby military base, two of which hit civilian homes and a guard post.



They landed nearly 8 kilometers away from the target.



The circumstances surrounding the mistake in the coordinate input process have been identified in more detail.



The coordinates for the drop target require entering 7 digits for latitude and 8 digits for longitude, but the pilot of the first aircraft made an error in entering one of the digits.



[Retired Air Force Major General/voice altered: "(The pilots) input GPS coordinates, where 1 minute corresponds to a distance of 1.5 to 1.8 km. So if that was entered incorrectly, there would be an error of that magnitude."]



The second aircraft that flew together has been found to have entered the coordinates correctly. Even though the two aircraft were conducting a simultaneous drop training in accordance with the signal from the first aircraft, if the second pilot had noticed any anomalies, they could have alerted the first aircraft.



For this reason, the Air Force is investigating whether there were any communications between the two pilots regarding deviations from the flight path or about the dropped bombs before and after the drop, by looking into voice recorders and flight data recorders.



It is also under investigation whether the air traffic control system, which can track the deviating fighter jets on radar, functioned properly.



Until the cause of the incident is determined, the Air Force has restricted all flights except for essential missions such as monitoring North Korea.



Military authorities plan to announce the interim investigation results of the misfire incident next Monday.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!