News 9

Pilot error in coordinate input

입력 2025.03.08 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We continue with the news of the fighter jet misfire incident.

It has been further identified that the pilot of the leading fighter jet, among the two, made an error in entering one of the digits of the coordinates.

However, it has been revealed that the other aircraft flying together entered the correct coordinates, and an investigation is underway.

The military has temporarily restricted all military aircraft flights.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

Two of our Air Force KF-16 fighter jets, during training, dropped bombs in the wrong locations.

Eight bombs fell on a church, a road, and a nearby military base, two of which hit civilian homes and a guard post.

They landed nearly 8 kilometers away from the target.

The circumstances surrounding the mistake in the coordinate input process have been identified in more detail.

The coordinates for the drop target require entering 7 digits for latitude and 8 digits for longitude, but the pilot of the first aircraft made an error in entering one of the digits.

[Retired Air Force Major General/voice altered: "(The pilots) input GPS coordinates, where 1 minute corresponds to a distance of 1.5 to 1.8 km. So if that was entered incorrectly, there would be an error of that magnitude."]

The second aircraft that flew together has been found to have entered the coordinates correctly. Even though the two aircraft were conducting a simultaneous drop training in accordance with the signal from the first aircraft, if the second pilot had noticed any anomalies, they could have alerted the first aircraft.

For this reason, the Air Force is investigating whether there were any communications between the two pilots regarding deviations from the flight path or about the dropped bombs before and after the drop, by looking into voice recorders and flight data recorders.

It is also under investigation whether the air traffic control system, which can track the deviating fighter jets on radar, functioned properly.

Until the cause of the incident is determined, the Air Force has restricted all flights except for essential missions such as monitoring North Korea.

Military authorities plan to announce the interim investigation results of the misfire incident next Monday.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pilot error in coordinate input
    • 입력 2025-03-08 00:53:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

We continue with the news of the fighter jet misfire incident.

It has been further identified that the pilot of the leading fighter jet, among the two, made an error in entering one of the digits of the coordinates.

However, it has been revealed that the other aircraft flying together entered the correct coordinates, and an investigation is underway.

The military has temporarily restricted all military aircraft flights.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

Two of our Air Force KF-16 fighter jets, during training, dropped bombs in the wrong locations.

Eight bombs fell on a church, a road, and a nearby military base, two of which hit civilian homes and a guard post.

They landed nearly 8 kilometers away from the target.

The circumstances surrounding the mistake in the coordinate input process have been identified in more detail.

The coordinates for the drop target require entering 7 digits for latitude and 8 digits for longitude, but the pilot of the first aircraft made an error in entering one of the digits.

[Retired Air Force Major General/voice altered: "(The pilots) input GPS coordinates, where 1 minute corresponds to a distance of 1.5 to 1.8 km. So if that was entered incorrectly, there would be an error of that magnitude."]

The second aircraft that flew together has been found to have entered the coordinates correctly. Even though the two aircraft were conducting a simultaneous drop training in accordance with the signal from the first aircraft, if the second pilot had noticed any anomalies, they could have alerted the first aircraft.

For this reason, the Air Force is investigating whether there were any communications between the two pilots regarding deviations from the flight path or about the dropped bombs before and after the drop, by looking into voice recorders and flight data recorders.

It is also under investigation whether the air traffic control system, which can track the deviating fighter jets on radar, functioned properly.

Until the cause of the incident is determined, the Air Force has restricted all flights except for essential missions such as monitoring North Korea.

Military authorities plan to announce the interim investigation results of the misfire incident next Monday.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.