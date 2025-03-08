Misfire accident leaves anxiety

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The site of the accident is truly a disaster zone.



Investigations, including safety inspections of buildings, have been conducted, but residents are still expressing anxiety and have begun temporary repairs, such as covering broken windows with plastic.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



This is a house that was damaged in the misfire incident.



A safety inspection team from the local government thoroughly examines both the inside and outside of the house.



They are trying to determine the extent of the damage and whether it is safe for residents to live there.



["(Because of the vibrations, the top portion of the bricks was not secured, causing the mortar to fall off.) It felt like the whole house was moving. The entire house."]



This is a preliminary investigation procedure for full-scale recovery, and the compensation process can only begin once the extent of the damage is assessed.



[Baek Yeoung-hyeon/Mayor of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "While waiting for compensation from the Ministry of National Defense, we cannot keep residents here indefinitely, so we are prioritizing the use of our Pocheon City reserve funds for window repairs and light fixture installations…."]



Except for the areas where the shells fell, access restrictions have been lifted, and most residents have returned home.



[Chae Ae-jin/Resident of Nogok-ri: "I came back yesterday. I was outside all day and it was cold, so I cleaned everything up yesterday and went to bed."]



They are covering the broken windows with plastic or trying to fix the fallen lights, but returning to normal life is still far off.



Many residents continue to express anxiety, which has prompted the start of psychological counseling services.



[Psychological Recovery Support Worker: "Many people are feeling anxious and are in a difficult state, so we are providing emergency stabilization techniques that can be used in such situations…."]



The Ministry of National Defense has organized a field response team to guide residents on the procedures and methods for compensation.



Gyeonggi Province has officially requested the government to designate Nogok-ri, where the accident occurred, as a special disaster area.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



