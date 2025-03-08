News 9

Gov't to abolish spouse inheritance tax

입력 2025.03.08 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have surprisingly agreed to abolish the spouse inheritance tax.

As the People Power Party announced it would push for this as a party policy, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung expressed his agreement and suggested that it be processed soon.

However, there are still significant differences in positions regarding the issue of the highest tax rate on inheritance.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

Currently, when inheriting due to the death of a spouse, no inheritance tax is paid on amounts up to 500 million won.

The Democratic Party has been pushing to increase this exemption limit to 1 billion won, but the People Power Party has proposed to completely abolish the spouse inheritance tax.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "In the case of divorce, no tax is paid on property division. However, when inheriting due to bereavement, inheritance tax is imposed on spouses. How unreasonable is that?"]

The Democratic Party responded immediately.

Leader Lee Jae-myung agreed, stating that considering divorce or property division, there is a certain validity to the proposal.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Let's not attach conditions like tax cuts for ultra-wealthy inheritance... The more complex the issue, the more simply we should handle it as agreed. That’s how things get done."]

However, the issue of 'reducing the highest tax rate' remains a stumbling block.

The People Power Party wants to discuss a reduction of the highest inheritance tax rate as well, which is currently 50%.

Kwon Young-se, the chair of the emergency committee, welcomed the "proactive attitude" but emphasized that "the more important thing is to alleviate the burden of business succession that hinders the national economy."

The Democratic Party maintains that it cannot accept tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.

Leader Lee Jae-myung pointed out that "a reduction of the highest tax rate to 50% would only benefit those inheriting over 6 billion won," asking, "Are those inheriting hundreds of billions or trillions of won really common people?"

The ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a meeting of the National Assembly's Finance Committee's tax subcommittee soon to discuss the issue of abolishing the spouse inheritance tax.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't to abolish spouse inheritance tax
    • 입력 2025-03-08 00:53:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have surprisingly agreed to abolish the spouse inheritance tax.

As the People Power Party announced it would push for this as a party policy, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung expressed his agreement and suggested that it be processed soon.

However, there are still significant differences in positions regarding the issue of the highest tax rate on inheritance.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

Currently, when inheriting due to the death of a spouse, no inheritance tax is paid on amounts up to 500 million won.

The Democratic Party has been pushing to increase this exemption limit to 1 billion won, but the People Power Party has proposed to completely abolish the spouse inheritance tax.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "In the case of divorce, no tax is paid on property division. However, when inheriting due to bereavement, inheritance tax is imposed on spouses. How unreasonable is that?"]

The Democratic Party responded immediately.

Leader Lee Jae-myung agreed, stating that considering divorce or property division, there is a certain validity to the proposal.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Let's not attach conditions like tax cuts for ultra-wealthy inheritance... The more complex the issue, the more simply we should handle it as agreed. That’s how things get done."]

However, the issue of 'reducing the highest tax rate' remains a stumbling block.

The People Power Party wants to discuss a reduction of the highest inheritance tax rate as well, which is currently 50%.

Kwon Young-se, the chair of the emergency committee, welcomed the "proactive attitude" but emphasized that "the more important thing is to alleviate the burden of business succession that hinders the national economy."

The Democratic Party maintains that it cannot accept tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.

Leader Lee Jae-myung pointed out that "a reduction of the highest tax rate to 50% would only benefit those inheriting over 6 billion won," asking, "Are those inheriting hundreds of billions or trillions of won really common people?"

The ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a meeting of the National Assembly's Finance Committee's tax subcommittee soon to discuss the issue of abolishing the spouse inheritance tax.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.