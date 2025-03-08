Gov't to abolish spouse inheritance tax

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties have surprisingly agreed to abolish the spouse inheritance tax.



As the People Power Party announced it would push for this as a party policy, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung expressed his agreement and suggested that it be processed soon.



However, there are still significant differences in positions regarding the issue of the highest tax rate on inheritance.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



Currently, when inheriting due to the death of a spouse, no inheritance tax is paid on amounts up to 500 million won.



The Democratic Party has been pushing to increase this exemption limit to 1 billion won, but the People Power Party has proposed to completely abolish the spouse inheritance tax.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "In the case of divorce, no tax is paid on property division. However, when inheriting due to bereavement, inheritance tax is imposed on spouses. How unreasonable is that?"]



The Democratic Party responded immediately.



Leader Lee Jae-myung agreed, stating that considering divorce or property division, there is a certain validity to the proposal.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Let's not attach conditions like tax cuts for ultra-wealthy inheritance... The more complex the issue, the more simply we should handle it as agreed. That’s how things get done."]



However, the issue of 'reducing the highest tax rate' remains a stumbling block.



The People Power Party wants to discuss a reduction of the highest inheritance tax rate as well, which is currently 50%.



Kwon Young-se, the chair of the emergency committee, welcomed the "proactive attitude" but emphasized that "the more important thing is to alleviate the burden of business succession that hinders the national economy."



The Democratic Party maintains that it cannot accept tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.



Leader Lee Jae-myung pointed out that "a reduction of the highest tax rate to 50% would only benefit those inheriting over 6 billion won," asking, "Are those inheriting hundreds of billions or trillions of won really common people?"



The ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a meeting of the National Assembly's Finance Committee's tax subcommittee soon to discuss the issue of abolishing the spouse inheritance tax.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



