Fighter jet misfire injures 29

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Military authorities reported that a total of 29 people, including civilians and soldiers, were injured in this fighter jet misfire incident.



Some of the injured lost their memory due to the strong impact.



We have reconstructed the moment of the accident through eyewitness accounts.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



A bomb from an Air Force fighter jet falls on a peaceful village.



A truck driver passing nearby narrowly escaped harm.



He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.



However, he lost his memory of the incident due to the strong shock.



[Son of the truck driver: "My father asked, 'What happened to me?' He said he doesn't remember."]



A resident who was in front of their house at the time of the accident was covered in shattered glass from the explosion.



[Injured from the misfire: "Suddenly, there was a bang. I was working on my laptop, and the window in front of me shattered, and the glass just covered me. Shrapnel hit right under my eye, and here on my forehead..."]



A day has passed since the misfire incident, but the moments of chaos are still vivid.



[Park Jae-young/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "When I came out, I saw that my house was completely destroyed. I slept at the condo last night but I couldn't sleep because I was anxious..."]



Residents say they are grateful that they were not seriously injured despite the house collapsing.



[Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I went outside barefoot, and there was just black smoke everywhere. I guess I was lucky. I was sitting here, and it's really a miracle. If it had hit us here, we would have died."]



The Ministry of National Defense reported that a total of 29 people were injured, including 15 civilians and 14 soldiers, among whom two were seriously injured.



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!