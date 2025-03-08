News 9

Security goals reaffirmed with U.S.

입력 2025.03.08 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the meantime, National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik visited the United States and met with the White House National Security Advisor for the first time.

They reaffirmed the goal of North Korea's denuclearization and agreed to coordinate their North Korea policy, as well as to cooperate in the shipbuilding sector.

KBS Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Since the launch of the Trump administration's second term, this was the first meeting of the security leaders of South Korea and the United States, with North Korea being the top priority issue for discussion.

They reaffirmed the principle of complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed that both countries must consult in advance when engaging with North Korea.

This seems to be an effort to dispel concerns over President Trump's reference to North Korea as a 'nuclear state' and the 'Korea Passing' in U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. We agreed to closely coordinate in advance when establishing and implementing North Korea policy."]

They also decided to explore the possibility of South Korean companies participating in the construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy vessels as part of their shipbuilding cooperation at the level of the two countries' security offices.

This means they will act as a control tower to coordinate the military, businesses, and Congress.

The issue of tariffs, which President Trump mentioned as being 'four times higher from South Korea,' was also brought to the table.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "We provided a thorough explanation regarding our tariffs on imports from the U.S. under the Korea-U.S. FTA (Free Trade Agreement), and the U.S. side understood this."]

It has been reported that the issue of defense costs for U.S. troops in South Korea was not discussed.

However, President Trump's pressure is intensifying for South Korea to play its role as much as the U.S. gives help.

He even stated to NATO that 'if this continues, we cannot protect you.'

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If you're not gonna pay your bills, we're not going to defend you."]

Concerns have temporarily been set aside that South Korea could be 'passed over' under the current acting government system, and our government plans to engage in specific tariff negotiations next week.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Security goals reaffirmed with U.S.
    • 입력 2025-03-08 00:54:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the meantime, National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik visited the United States and met with the White House National Security Advisor for the first time.

They reaffirmed the goal of North Korea's denuclearization and agreed to coordinate their North Korea policy, as well as to cooperate in the shipbuilding sector.

KBS Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Since the launch of the Trump administration's second term, this was the first meeting of the security leaders of South Korea and the United States, with North Korea being the top priority issue for discussion.

They reaffirmed the principle of complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed that both countries must consult in advance when engaging with North Korea.

This seems to be an effort to dispel concerns over President Trump's reference to North Korea as a 'nuclear state' and the 'Korea Passing' in U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. We agreed to closely coordinate in advance when establishing and implementing North Korea policy."]

They also decided to explore the possibility of South Korean companies participating in the construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy vessels as part of their shipbuilding cooperation at the level of the two countries' security offices.

This means they will act as a control tower to coordinate the military, businesses, and Congress.

The issue of tariffs, which President Trump mentioned as being 'four times higher from South Korea,' was also brought to the table.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "We provided a thorough explanation regarding our tariffs on imports from the U.S. under the Korea-U.S. FTA (Free Trade Agreement), and the U.S. side understood this."]

It has been reported that the issue of defense costs for U.S. troops in South Korea was not discussed.

However, President Trump's pressure is intensifying for South Korea to play its role as much as the U.S. gives help.

He even stated to NATO that 'if this continues, we cannot protect you.'

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If you're not gonna pay your bills, we're not going to defend you."]

Concerns have temporarily been set aside that South Korea could be 'passed over' under the current acting government system, and our government plans to engage in specific tariff negotiations next week.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.