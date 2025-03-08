Security goals reaffirmed with U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik visited the United States and met with the White House National Security Advisor for the first time.



They reaffirmed the goal of North Korea's denuclearization and agreed to coordinate their North Korea policy, as well as to cooperate in the shipbuilding sector.



KBS Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



Since the launch of the Trump administration's second term, this was the first meeting of the security leaders of South Korea and the United States, with North Korea being the top priority issue for discussion.



They reaffirmed the principle of complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed that both countries must consult in advance when engaging with North Korea.



This seems to be an effort to dispel concerns over President Trump's reference to North Korea as a 'nuclear state' and the 'Korea Passing' in U.S.-North Korea dialogue.



[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. We agreed to closely coordinate in advance when establishing and implementing North Korea policy."]



They also decided to explore the possibility of South Korean companies participating in the construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy vessels as part of their shipbuilding cooperation at the level of the two countries' security offices.



This means they will act as a control tower to coordinate the military, businesses, and Congress.



The issue of tariffs, which President Trump mentioned as being 'four times higher from South Korea,' was also brought to the table.



[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director: "We provided a thorough explanation regarding our tariffs on imports from the U.S. under the Korea-U.S. FTA (Free Trade Agreement), and the U.S. side understood this."]



It has been reported that the issue of defense costs for U.S. troops in South Korea was not discussed.



However, President Trump's pressure is intensifying for South Korea to play its role as much as the U.S. gives help.



He even stated to NATO that 'if this continues, we cannot protect you.'



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If you're not gonna pay your bills, we're not going to defend you."]



Concerns have temporarily been set aside that South Korea could be 'passed over' under the current acting government system, and our government plans to engage in specific tariff negotiations next week.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!