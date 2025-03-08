Medical school admission uncertainty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fluctuating number of medical school admissions is expected to cause significant confusion in the entrance exam scene.



With the government's announcement that if medical students do not return to school by the end of this month, the number of admissions for next year may increase again, the anxiety among test-takers is growing.



Go Ah-reum reports.



[Report]



The government cited fairness among test-takers and predictability of the entrance exam as reasons for increasing the number of medical school admissions last year.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Apr.1, 2024 National Address: "To ensure predictability for medical school applicants and fairness across different admission years, it is necessary to increase enrollment based on an annual average target."]



However, just over a year later, that promise now seems unlikely to be fulfilled.



Applicants who had prepared for the admissions process under the assumption of an expanded quota are left speechless by the government’s inconsistent policies.



[Heo Jeong-won/High School Student: "Those who could have gotten into medical school with a cutoff in the 5,000s spots now have to decide whether to continue preparing for medical school or switch to something else...."]



In particular, the number of this year's high school seniors, born in the 'Year of the Golden Pig' in 2007, are over 40,000 more than last year.



The impact of the increase in medical school admissions has also led to a significant rise in the number of repeat test-takers.



If next year’s medical school admissions freeze at the pre-expansion level of around 3,000 spots, students will face an even tougher competition.



Issues of fairness with this year's incoming students who benefited from the increase may also arise.



[Lim Seong-ho/Jongro Academy CEO: "Since the sudden increase last year, the number of students accepted into medical schools has significantly increased. If the number of admissions decreases, it will be very difficult to determine how much the cutoff will rise."]



The number of admissions may change again depending on whether medical students return, leading to even more confusion.



There are even speculations that top-tier applicants and their parents may file lawsuits against the government.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



