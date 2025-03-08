News 9

NEC nepotism scandal

입력 2025.03.08 (04:43)

[Anchor]

The case of nepotism at the National Election Commission, which was even referred to as a 'family company,' has been confirmed to be more extensive than previously known.

Even with a limited investigation of current and former employees, it was found that 1 in 5 had family relations.

The NEC has referred 11 individuals suspected of preferential hiring for investigation and will also look into whether their appointments should be canceled.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

The NEC investigated 339 out of over 3,000 current and former employees who agreed to disclose their family relations.

Among them, 66 were found to be relatives.

Even with only a limited check of direct family relations within first cousins, one in five was found to have been hired through nepotism.

This is more than the results the NEC announced after a 'full investigation' in 2023.

[Heo Cheol-hoon/Former NEC Deputy Secretary General/June 2023: "The total number of employees who transferred to theNEC through special hiring and are related to relatives, including the 11 cases already reported in the media, is 21."]

The 11 individuals suspected of preferential hiring are still working normally, and the daughter of former Secretary General Park Chan-jin was promoted to a Grade 7 position last year.

As the controversy spread, the NEC excluded these individuals from their duties yesterday (3.6) and announced today (3.7) that they would refer the case for investigation.

They also decided to conduct an internal audit to determine whether they should be dismissed.

[Kim Yong-bin/NEC Secretary General/Mar. 6: "The NEC has no intention of protecting these individuals. We are considering various measures and, with a sense of responsibility, looking into actions such as resignation for the organization."

However, the individuals involved are evading responsibility.

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party/Mar. 6: "Do you have any intention to have your child voluntarily resign?"]

[Park Chan-jin/Former NEC Secretary General/Mar. 6: "That is up to them…."]

The People Power Party has proposed a bill to establish a special auditor dedicated to the NEC and has called for reform at the level of dismantling the commission.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

현예슬
현예슬 기자

