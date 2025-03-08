News 9

Martial law testimony dispute

[Anchor]

Allegations of coercion involving former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who testified that President Yoon ordered lawmakers to be removed during martial law, have escalated into legal action between rival parties.

After the People Power Party filed complaints against Democratic Party lawmakers accused of coercion and threats, the named lawmakers responded with defamation lawsuits.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

"If you do not make a confession of conscience, I will link you to the crime of insurrection." The former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, whose phone call recording containing such content was released, clarified that the person demanding the confession of conscience was not an opposition lawmaker but a high school classmate.

However, the People Power Party continued to raise suspicions, arguing that former Commander Kwak’s testimony has been inconsistent.

They urged the Constitutional Court to reexamine his statements and reopen arguments, claiming that the testimony of a key witness in the martial law case has been compromised.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Kwak Jong-geun's claims regarding the declaration of emergency martial law, especially the remarks he made on YouTube with DP lawmakers, cannot be trusted…."]

They filed a complaint against Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Byung-joo, Park Sun-won, Park Beom-kye, and Boo Seung-chan, identifying them as parties involved in the coercion and threats.

The Democratic Party responded, calling the allegations "absurd."

They emphasized that the ruling party is shaking the evidentiary value of the testimony with baseless allegations while engaging in coercion, manipulation, and incitement.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "With Yoon’s impeachment trial looming, they are making a last-ditch effort. But how can they throw out such unfounded accusations without even the slightest fact-checking?"]

Democratic Party lawmakers Park Beom-kye and Boo Seung-chan, who were accused, filed a counter-complaint against People Power Party Chairman Kwon Young-se for defamation.

The Democratic Party also raised suspicions that the friend of former Commander Kwak, who was in contact with him, is a local party committee chairman affiliated with the People Power Party, but the People Power Party rebutted this as "completely false political attacks."

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

