Homeplus resumes payments

[Anchor]



Homeplus, currently undergoing corporate rehabilitation, has announced plans to resume payments to its suppliers.



However, companies that halted deliveries remain anxious, closely monitoring the situation. Store owners also continue to struggle, reporting that they have yet to receive their sales settlements.



This is Jo Eun-ae reporting.



[Report]



A restaurant located in Homeplus.



The owner is working alone.



Having not received sales settlement for January, paying employees has become a burden.



[Homeplus Store Owner A/Voice altered: "I told my employees not to come in. I need to pay their salaries."]



While they have not received the money owed to them, they are being pressured to deposit sales.



[Homeplus Store Owner A/Voice altered: "They are asking us to deposit sales even if we have to borrow money. We need to pay for goods, manage our living expenses, and cover credit card bills."]



Although Homeplus has resumed payments to suppliers, store owners report no change in their situation.



[Homeplus Store Owner B/Voice altered: "Most store owners, including those in group chats, say they have yet to receive any updates from their branches."]



Today (3.7), the bankruptcy court approved early repayment of approximately 350 billion won in outstanding supplier payments for December through February.



The problem lies ahead.



Homeplus claims that it expects to receive about 300 billion won from March sales, stating that there will be no issues with payments.



[Homeplus Store Owner C / Voice altered: ""March is typically a slow sales period compared to January and February. I doubt they will actually bring in 300 billion."]



Amid ongoing uncertainty, only Otoki has resumed deliveries among the suppliers that had suspended them as of yesterday (3.6).



Homeplus relies on 1,800 suppliers and 8,000 store operators across its locations.



It is reported that suppliers are demanding collateral or advance payments.



The National Pension Service, which invested over 600 billion won in Homeplus and faced controversy over losses, has stated that it has recovered about half of that amount.



This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



