Jang Je-won denies sexual assault

입력 2025.03.08 (04:43)

[Anchor]

The police have received a complaint regarding sexual violence allegations against former People Power Party lawmaker Jang Je-won and are currently investigating.

Former lawmaker Jang denies the allegations, stating they are "completely unfounded," while the victim, who has raised the issue after ten years, is providing specific statements about the situation at the time.

Choi Min-young reports.

[Report]

In January, a complaint was filed against former People Power Party lawmaker Jang Je-won for the charge of attempted rape causing injury.

The complainant was Jang's former secretary.

The complaint states that on November 17, 2015, when Jang was the vice president of a university in Busan, he committed sexual violence against his secretary at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.

After a photo shoot for a general election poster, the victim, Jang, and Jang's associates attended a drinking occasion that continued to a third round. The victim claims to have lost consciousness during the second round and upon regaining consciousness realized she had been a victim of sexual violence.

The victim's side claims that they could not raise the issue due to fear of Jang's powerful family in the region, and at the time, Jang allegedly attempted to coerce them multiple times.

The victim's side asserts that about two weeks after the incident, Jang gave the victim 20 million won in cash.

Jang's side denies the fact that any money was given.

However, the victim specifically stated that they received money at Jang's house in early December 2015, and that Jang left the scene, saying his father was critically ill.

The victim claims that when they tried to publicize the incident in 2018, Jang forced "coerced employment" at his congressional office.

Jang's side states the hiring was merely based on a recommendation from a professor.

The victim filed the complaint ahead of the expiration of the ten-year statute of limitations for the attempted rape charge, which is set to expire in November.

Jang's side states that the allegations are "completely unfounded" and that "there was no sexual contact."

They also stated that it is "difficult to confirm" whether there was a drinking occasion or if he even went to the hotel with the victim.

The police plan to summon Jang for questioning soon.

KBS News, Choi Min-young.

