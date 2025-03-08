Gov't reverts medical school quota

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has accepted the universities' proposal to revert the medical school admission quota for next year back to its previous level.



Although there is a condition that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month, it seems that the medical school expansion policy is returning to square one.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho stood at a press conference with university presidents and deans responsible for medical education.



In a major concession on the contentious issue of medical school quotas, the government agreed to restore next year’s admissions to pre-expansion levels.



However, the move was framed as the government accepting the universities' request.



[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The university leaders have proposed adjusting the quota to 3,058 students. We want to respect their autonomous decision."]



A prerequisite was also set that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month.



If the medical students do not respond, the quota will revert back to 'an increase of 2,000.'



[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges: "(If they do not return) discussions on the agreed admission numbers will revert back to square one...."]



To address concerns over the so-called "doubling" issue—where students from both the 2024 and 2025 cohorts, totaling 7,500, would attend the same classes—universities plan to stagger graduations through seasonal semesters and other measures.



Additionally, the government will expand the medical licensing exam and allow greater flexibility in resident recruitment schedules.



The government emphasized that it would respond strictly to any actions that force other students to take a leave of absence, infringing on their right to education, through investigations and other measures.



[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "If students do not return, we will strictly apply academic warnings, retention, and expulsion according to school regulations...."]



With even this year’s newly admitted medical students refusing to attend classes, the government’s move is being seen as a de facto surrender.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!