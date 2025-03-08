News 9

Gov't reverts medical school quota

입력 2025.03.08 (04:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government has accepted the universities' proposal to revert the medical school admission quota for next year back to its previous level.

Although there is a condition that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month, it seems that the medical school expansion policy is returning to square one.

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho stood at a press conference with university presidents and deans responsible for medical education.

In a major concession on the contentious issue of medical school quotas, the government agreed to restore next year’s admissions to pre-expansion levels.

However, the move was framed as the government accepting the universities' request.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The university leaders have proposed adjusting the quota to 3,058 students. We want to respect their autonomous decision."]

A prerequisite was also set that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month.

If the medical students do not respond, the quota will revert back to 'an increase of 2,000.'

[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges: "(If they do not return) discussions on the agreed admission numbers will revert back to square one...."]

To address concerns over the so-called "doubling" issue—where students from both the 2024 and 2025 cohorts, totaling 7,500, would attend the same classes—universities plan to stagger graduations through seasonal semesters and other measures.

Additionally, the government will expand the medical licensing exam and allow greater flexibility in resident recruitment schedules.

The government emphasized that it would respond strictly to any actions that force other students to take a leave of absence, infringing on their right to education, through investigations and other measures.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "If students do not return, we will strictly apply academic warnings, retention, and expulsion according to school regulations...."]

With even this year’s newly admitted medical students refusing to attend classes, the government’s move is being seen as a de facto surrender.

KBS News, Kim Seong-su.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't reverts medical school quota
    • 입력 2025-03-08 04:43:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government has accepted the universities' proposal to revert the medical school admission quota for next year back to its previous level.

Although there is a condition that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month, it seems that the medical school expansion policy is returning to square one.

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho stood at a press conference with university presidents and deans responsible for medical education.

In a major concession on the contentious issue of medical school quotas, the government agreed to restore next year’s admissions to pre-expansion levels.

However, the move was framed as the government accepting the universities' request.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "The university leaders have proposed adjusting the quota to 3,058 students. We want to respect their autonomous decision."]

A prerequisite was also set that medical students on leave must return by the end of this month.

If the medical students do not respond, the quota will revert back to 'an increase of 2,000.'

[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges: "(If they do not return) discussions on the agreed admission numbers will revert back to square one...."]

To address concerns over the so-called "doubling" issue—where students from both the 2024 and 2025 cohorts, totaling 7,500, would attend the same classes—universities plan to stagger graduations through seasonal semesters and other measures.

Additionally, the government will expand the medical licensing exam and allow greater flexibility in resident recruitment schedules.

The government emphasized that it would respond strictly to any actions that force other students to take a leave of absence, infringing on their right to education, through investigations and other measures.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "If students do not return, we will strictly apply academic warnings, retention, and expulsion according to school regulations...."]

With even this year’s newly admitted medical students refusing to attend classes, the government’s move is being seen as a de facto surrender.

KBS News, Kim Seong-su.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만

법원, 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정…구속기소 40일 만
“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인

“의심스러울 땐 피고인에 유리”…형사 절차 대원칙 확인
검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 <br>중앙지검

검찰 즉시항고하나…이 시각 중앙지검
석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…<br>내란 재판은 장기화 전망

석방돼도 탄핵심판 그대로…내란 재판은 장기화 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.