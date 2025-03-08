President Yoon released

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has been released.



It has been fifty-two days since his arrest.



He walked out of the Seoul Detention Center and greeted his supporters.



He also conveyed a message of gratitude to the court for correcting the illegalities.



The first report is by Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol walks out of the main gate of the Seoul Detention Center.



This comes about 27 hours after the Seoul Central District Court decided to cancel his arrest.



He was dressed in a suit but did not wear a tie, bowing to greet his supporters.



He repeatedly waved his hand and clenched his fist in response to the cheers.



He also appeared to say "thank you."



Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President, and People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun also walked alongside President Yoon.



The President also conveyed a written message through his legal team.



He first expressed gratitude for the courage and decision of the court that corrected the illegalities, and said, "I deeply thank the people, future generations, and those related to the People Power Party who sent their support."



In particular, he stated, "I will pray for the swift release and health of those who are suffering while fulfilling their duties as public officials."



He mentioned military and police officials who were arrested on charges of insurrection, and reiterated that declaring emergency martial law is a legitimate authority.



He also prayed for the release of those who are imprisoned in connection with his arrest and offered condolences for the supporter who took their own life due to his arrest.



About twenty minutes after leaving the detention center, President Yoon arrived at his residence in Hannam-dong.



At the entrance of the residence, he got out of the security vehicle and personally thanked the supporters who were standing guard in front of the residence.



This is the first time President Yoon has returned to the residence since the arrest warrant was executed on January 15, 52 days ago.



The Seoul Central District Court decided yesterday (Mar. 7) to cancel President Yoon's detention, but due to differences in opinions between the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the emergency martial law special investigation headquarters, it took a full day for him to be released today (Mar. 8).



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



