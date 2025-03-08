News 9

President Yoon returns to residence

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the scene in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun, what is the atmosphere like there right now?

[Reporter]

Yes, at one point, the sounds of a rally supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol echoed loudly here.

Currently, many supporters have gone home, and the situation has somewhat calmed.

Earlier, around 8:30, about 2,000 supporters of President Yoon gathered for a rally.

This morning (Mar. 8), there were only a few dozen people, but as news of President Yoon's release spread, the crowd rapidly increased.

Supporters cheered victoriously and embraced each other in tears right after President Yoon's release.

The police deployed over 40 buses and around 2,000 personnel to prevent safety accidents.

[Anchor]

That was about three hours ago, right?

Can you summarize what the situation was like when President Yoon arrived at the residence?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Yoon left the Seoul Detention Center around 5:50 PM and arrived at the alley in front of the Hannam-dong residence in 25 minutes.

Before entering the residence, President Yoon got out of his security vehicle to greet supporters and shake hands.

As soon as supporters saw President Yoon, they pulled out their cameras and cheered for him.

Waving his hand and bowing to greet them, President Yoon got back into the security vehicle and entered the residence after about five minutes.

With President Yoon's return to the residence, security in the area is expected to be strengthened again.

This has been KBS News' Kim Cheong-yun from the Hannam-dong residence.

