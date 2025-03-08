News 9

Supporters cheer for Yoon's release

[Anchor]

As President Yoon was released, supporters gathered at the Seoul Detention Center cheered.

In Yeouido and Gwanghwamun, large-scale rallies opposing impeachment were held.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

["Yoon Suk Yeol! President!"]

As news of the prosecutor's release order was announced, supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol shouted his name.

They waved the Korean and American flags, cheering, "We won."

In the Gwanghwamun area of Seoul, an anti-impeachment rally took place.

["Impeachment dismissal, impeachment dismissal!"]

Participants argued that President Yoon's detention was unjust and called for the Constitutional Court to dismiss the impeachment.

[Kim Jeong-seok/'Anti-Impeachment' rally participant: "To arrest the president as if he is less significant than an ordinary citizen is something that makes me feel furious as a citizen."]

Some participants moved to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong after hearing the news of the release order.

In Yeouido, an anti-impeachment rally organized by a conservative Christian group was also held.

["Yoon Suk Yeol! Yoon Suk Yeol!"]

Participants insisted that President Yoon should return to his duties as soon as possible.

[Jeon Han-gil/Korean history instructor: "The people who defend freedom and democracy clearly express their desire for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment dismissal and return to office and duties."]

Today (Mar. 8), according to unofficial police estimates, about 40,000 people participated in the anti-impeachment rally in Gwanghwamun, and about 15,000 in Yeouido.

This is KBS News Kim Bo-dam.

