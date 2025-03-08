News 9

Condemnation of Yoon's release

입력 2025.03.08 (22:47)

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the pro-impeachment rally.

A rally was held in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

They condemned the prosecution following the news of President Yoon's release.

The five opposition parties visited the Constitutional Court.

This is Jung Jae-woo reporting.

[Report]

The pro-impeachment rally was held on the eight-lane road in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

As news broke that the prosecution had ordered a release instead of an appeal, criticism of the prosecution poured in.

["We condemn the prosecution that tramples on public sentiment. (We condemn it.)"]

They argued that the release is unjust and that President Yoon's detention is necessary.

[Lee Ho-rim/'Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Resignation' Co-Chair: "As time goes on, the necessity for Yoon Suk Yeol's detention only increases due to the seriousness of the crime and concerns over evidence destruction."]

With an unofficial police estimate of over 18,000 participants, the attendees called for the president's impeachment, stating that the ongoing chaos must come to an end after nearly 100 days.

["Imprison Yoon Suk Yeol forever. (Imprison him.)"]

They insisted that the Constitutional Court must uphold the impeachment of President Yoon and that those accused of insurrection should be thoroughly punished.

[Kim Tae-kyun/'Pro-Impeachment' Rally Participant: "I believe he will definitely be impeached next week. I came out today with the feeling that it might be the last time."]

The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, also held a pro-impeachment rally near Anguk Station, with an unofficial police estimate of over 13,000 participants.

They claimed that the public has already impeached President Yoon and vowed to fight until the end.

This is KBS News Jung Jae-woo.

