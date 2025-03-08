PPP welcome Yoon's release

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the reactions from both the ruling and opposition parties.



First, from the People Power Party.



They stated that they "welcome the decision of the prosecution, although it is late."



They also mentioned that deliberations of the Constitutional Court needs to be re-examined.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party welcomed the court's decision to cancel the arrest, calling it a very natural decision.



They emphasized that it should serve as an opportunity to correct the distorted rule of law.



The prosecution also welcomed the wise decision but expressed regret over the delay in the release.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It is very regrettable that the prosecution's decision was delayed by just over a day since the arrest cancellation decision was made, but we welcome the fact that the release order has been decided, albeit late."]



They warned that the more than 24-hour delay from the cancellation of arrest to the release was an abuse of power by the special investigation unit of the prosecution and an illegal detention, and they will hold legal responsibility accountable.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "This is a clear violation of human rights against not only the president but also the people, and a violation of the constitution."]



The People Power Party also emphasized that the illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the shopping for warrants to arrest and detain the president confirmed that it was an unsettling attempt to undermine the rule of law.



They particularly urged that the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial deliberation be reviewed from the beginning.



[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "The Constitutional Court has referenced a significant amount of the prosecution's investigation records. (The investigation records) have been seriously undermined in their legitimacy by the court's decision to cancel the arrest."]



They called on the Democratic Party to apologize for dividing public opinion through incitement of insurrection, stating that the manipulated prejudice that martial law is equivalent to insurrection should disappear.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



