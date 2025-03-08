News 9

DP harshly criticize prosecution

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the response from the Democratic Party.

They have strongly criticized the prosecution for acting as the henchmen of a treason leader.

Tonight (Mar. 8), they are holding a general meeting to discuss countermeasures.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

[“We condemn the abandonment of the appeal, the command for release, and the insurrectionary prosecution!”]

The Democratic Party immediately reacted, stating that the prosecution has ultimately released President Yoon.

They said the prosecution, which has acted as the henchmen of a treason leader, has plunged South Korea into crisis, and warned Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung to prepare for severe judgment.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “They have committed an unforgivable crime before the people and history. Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung must pay the price.”]

They criticized President Yoon's appearance before his supporters as shameless and inciting chaos.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: “Seeing Yoon Suk Yeol's shameless behavior, we cannot help but worry that the chaos from the insurrectionary forces and their followers will intensify.”]

They pointed out that the status of the defendant accused of being the coup leader has not changed, and the release should not mistaken as a pardon.

They also reiterated that the court and prosecution's decision to release Yoon is independent of the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: “I wonder if this is a trick to attempt an influence on the Constitutional Court's decision on impeachment, which cannot be affected even by 0.1 grams.”]

They urged the Constitutional Court to impeach President Yoon as soon as possible to alleviate public anxiety and confusion.

Additionally, they plan to remain on standby in the National Assembly, including holding an overnight sit-in until the impeachment trial results are announced.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin reporting.

