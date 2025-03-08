News 9

Presidential office to stay unwavered

입력 2025.03.08 (23:17)

[Anchor]

The presidential office stood on emergency standby today (Mar. 8) while waiting for President Yoon's release.

The president urged the presidential office to firmly maintain the center of state affairs without wavering.

Let's connect to the presidential office.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul! What is the atmosphere like at the presidential office right now?

[Report]

President Yoon, who returned to the residence after 52 days, is currently reported to be resting at the residence.

Upon returning to the residence, he also conveyed a message to the presidential office staff.

President Yoon said, "For the country and the people, I ask that the presidential office firmly maintain the center of state affairs without wavering."

This was said during dinner with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, and Deputy Chief of Security Kim Sung-hoon after arriving at the residence. A presidential office official reported that Yoon mentioned he has no health issues, has read the Bible a lot, and that the detention center is a place where even a president can learn a lot.

The presidential office is calmly preparing for future schedules while feeling relieved about President Yoon's return.

It has been confirmed that the presidential office will hold a meeting of senior secretaries tomorrow (Mar. 9) chaired by Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk.

Since President Yoon is currently in a state of suspension from duty, it is expected that the progress of policies and issues that occurred during his detention will be reported informally.

Additionally, it is reported that discussions will also take place with the legal team regarding strategies for responding to the Constitutional Court impeachment trial and charges of insurrection.

However, considering that President Yoon sent messages through letters even while detained, there are speculations that he may prepare for a public address or a statement after his return.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that presidential security will not be reinforced as the security personnel for First Lady Kim Keon-hee have been maintained as usual during this time.

This has been a report from the presidential office.

현예슬
현예슬 기자

