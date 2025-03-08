Release order by Prosecutor General

동영상 고정 취소

Now, let's take a look at the background of the prosecution's decision to release President Yoon.



The reason the release did not happen immediately after the court's decision yesterday (Mar. 7) was due to disagreements between the prosecution leadership and the investigation team.



After a day of discussions, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung ultimately came to the conlusion to order the release.



This is a report by reporter Kim Tae-hoon.



The time taken from the court's decision to cancel the arrest to President Yoon's actual release was about 27 hours and 30 minutes.



The delay in the prosecution's decision was because the Supreme Prosecutor's Office and the emergency martial law special investigation team could not narrow their differences between 'immediate appeal' and 'waiver of appeal'.



The investigation team argued that calculating the detention period in 'hours' rather than 'days' contradicts not only current legal regulations but also the practical precedents established by the courts and the prosecution.



However, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung prioritized consideration of the constitutional issues surrounding the 'immediate appeal system'.



If the prosecution were to file an immediate appeal to prevent the release, it would prioritize the prosecutor's objection over the court's judgment, potentially rendering the court's decision meaningless.



Additionally, it is reported that the Constitutional Court has previously ruled the prosecution's immediate appeals unconstitutional in cases involving detention execution suspensions. After comprehensively reviewing the constitutional principle of warrant requirements, the Prosecutor General determined that the immediate appeal would do more harm than good.



He then instructed, "The investigation team should actively express their opinions regarding the charges of insurrection to the court that's currently handling the criminal trial."



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials expressed regret over the prosecution's decision, stating, "As the investigative agency responsible for the arrest and detention, we regret that we were unable to receive a judgment from a higher court regarding issues such as the calculation of the detention period."



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



