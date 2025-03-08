News 9

CIO investigation controversies

입력 2025.03.08 (23:48)

[Anchor]

From the initial debate over investigative authority to investigate President Yoon's insurrection charges, to the execution of the arrest warrant, and the duration of detention.

There have been endless controversies surrounding the CIO.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has summarized the controversies related to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' investigations so far.

[Report]

Immediately after the emergency martial law situation, the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials jumped onto the investigation as if they were in competition with each other.

As concerns about confusion due to overlapping investigations arose, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials activated its transfer request authority and took over the case involving President Yoon.

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the CIO/Dec. 9, 2024: "The head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials can request a transfer, and in this case, the relevant agency must comply."]

However, President Yoon's side rejected the CIO's summons notice three times.

The reason was that the CIO did not have the authority to investigate insurrection charges, claiming that the investigation was illegal. This controversy had since persisted throughout the investigation by the CIO.

The CIO requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon, but for this, there was a controversy over jurisdiction.

Ultimately, an arrest warrant was issued, but the first execution of the warrant failed.

Afterward, they attempted to transfer the execution duties to the police but then withdrew, drawing criticism for lacking both the will and ability to investigate.

In the second execution, they secured President Yoon's physical custody, but again, President Yoon refused to be investigated citing the lack of investigative authority.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney for President Yoon/Jan. 16: "We explained the illegality of the CIO's investigation and the jurisdictional violation regarding the request for an arrest warrant."]

There were interpretations that the controversy over investigative authority was resolved with the dismissal of the detention review requested by President Yoon's side. But yesterday (Mar. 7), the Seoul Central District Court mentioned this controversy, and stated that it would be desirable to resolve any doubts regarding the legality of the investigation process, which led to the decision to cancel the arrest.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

