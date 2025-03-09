Actions to prevent appeal or retrial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court stated that proceeding with a criminal trial amid such controversies could lead to grounds for appeal or retrial in a higher court in the future.



As an example, it mentioned the retrial decision of former National Intelligence Service chief Kim Jae-kyu.



This is Won Dong-hee reporting.



[Report]



Kim Jae-kyu was sentenced to death for the October 26 incident in 1979.



After 45 years, the court recently decided on a retrial, stating, "It has been recognized that there was violence and abuse during the investigation process."



This case was also mentioned in the court's explanatory materials regarding the decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest.



If the trial proceeds without addressing the issues raised during President Yoon's investigation, such as the controversy over the CIO's authority to investigate insurrection, it could lead to grounds for retrial or appeal in a higher court, similar to the aforementioned case.



Previously, President Yoon's side has argued that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, making both the investigation and the arrest illegal, and that the arbitrary division of the detention period between the CIO and the prosecution after the arrest was also illegal.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Dec. 2024: "The joint investigation team itself is an arbitrary organization without legal basis; to put it harshly, it is an illegal organization. In a normal judicial system, the police with investigative authority should conduct the investigation...."]



The court that made the decision to cancel the arrest did not assess the legality of this claim.



This is because there are currently no clear regulations, and there has been no final interpretation or judgment from the Supreme Court.



However, it can be interpreted that the potential issues that could arise depending on how the controversial aspects are concluded were taken into consideration.



[Seo Jun-beom/Lawyer: "This is because they considered the repercussions that could come from the disputes over procedural legitimacy, such as the detention period or whether the CIO has investigative authority. They aimed to prevent confusion in advance...."]



As the issue of the CIO's investigative authority continues to impact the overall investigation of President Yoon, the admissibility of evidence collected by the CIO is expected to become a point of contention in future trials.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



