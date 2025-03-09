News 9

Actions to prevent appeal or retrial

입력 2025.03.09 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The court stated that proceeding with a criminal trial amid such controversies could lead to grounds for appeal or retrial in a higher court in the future.

As an example, it mentioned the retrial decision of former National Intelligence Service chief Kim Jae-kyu.

This is Won Dong-hee reporting.

[Report]

Kim Jae-kyu was sentenced to death for the October 26 incident in 1979.

After 45 years, the court recently decided on a retrial, stating, "It has been recognized that there was violence and abuse during the investigation process."

This case was also mentioned in the court's explanatory materials regarding the decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest.

If the trial proceeds without addressing the issues raised during President Yoon's investigation, such as the controversy over the CIO's authority to investigate insurrection, it could lead to grounds for retrial or appeal in a higher court, similar to the aforementioned case.

Previously, President Yoon's side has argued that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, making both the investigation and the arrest illegal, and that the arbitrary division of the detention period between the CIO and the prosecution after the arrest was also illegal.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Dec. 2024: "The joint investigation team itself is an arbitrary organization without legal basis; to put it harshly, it is an illegal organization. In a normal judicial system, the police with investigative authority should conduct the investigation...."]

The court that made the decision to cancel the arrest did not assess the legality of this claim.

This is because there are currently no clear regulations, and there has been no final interpretation or judgment from the Supreme Court.

However, it can be interpreted that the potential issues that could arise depending on how the controversial aspects are concluded were taken into consideration.

[Seo Jun-beom/Lawyer: "This is because they considered the repercussions that could come from the disputes over procedural legitimacy, such as the detention period or whether the CIO has investigative authority. They aimed to prevent confusion in advance...."]

As the issue of the CIO's investigative authority continues to impact the overall investigation of President Yoon, the admissibility of evidence collected by the CIO is expected to become a point of contention in future trials.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Actions to prevent appeal or retrial
    • 입력 2025-03-09 00:12:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The court stated that proceeding with a criminal trial amid such controversies could lead to grounds for appeal or retrial in a higher court in the future.

As an example, it mentioned the retrial decision of former National Intelligence Service chief Kim Jae-kyu.

This is Won Dong-hee reporting.

[Report]

Kim Jae-kyu was sentenced to death for the October 26 incident in 1979.

After 45 years, the court recently decided on a retrial, stating, "It has been recognized that there was violence and abuse during the investigation process."

This case was also mentioned in the court's explanatory materials regarding the decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest.

If the trial proceeds without addressing the issues raised during President Yoon's investigation, such as the controversy over the CIO's authority to investigate insurrection, it could lead to grounds for retrial or appeal in a higher court, similar to the aforementioned case.

Previously, President Yoon's side has argued that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, making both the investigation and the arrest illegal, and that the arbitrary division of the detention period between the CIO and the prosecution after the arrest was also illegal.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon/Dec. 2024: "The joint investigation team itself is an arbitrary organization without legal basis; to put it harshly, it is an illegal organization. In a normal judicial system, the police with investigative authority should conduct the investigation...."]

The court that made the decision to cancel the arrest did not assess the legality of this claim.

This is because there are currently no clear regulations, and there has been no final interpretation or judgment from the Supreme Court.

However, it can be interpreted that the potential issues that could arise depending on how the controversial aspects are concluded were taken into consideration.

[Seo Jun-beom/Lawyer: "This is because they considered the repercussions that could come from the disputes over procedural legitimacy, such as the detention period or whether the CIO has investigative authority. They aimed to prevent confusion in advance...."]

As the issue of the CIO's investigative authority continues to impact the overall investigation of President Yoon, the admissibility of evidence collected by the CIO is expected to become a point of contention in future trials.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 52일 만에 석방…주먹 불끈·허리숙여<br> 인사

윤 대통령, 52일 만에 석방…주먹 불끈·허리숙여 인사
국민의힘 “늦었지만 환영…헌재 평의도 원전 재검토해야”

국민의힘 “늦었지만 환영…헌재 평의도 원전 재검토해야”
민주당 “검찰 내란수괴 졸개 <br>자처…윤 신속 파면해야”

민주당 “검찰 내란수괴 졸개 자처…윤 신속 파면해야”
북한, ‘핵추진 잠수함’ 건조 첫 공개…미국 본토까지 위협?

북한, ‘핵추진 잠수함’ 건조 첫 공개…미국 본토까지 위협?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.