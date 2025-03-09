News 9

Release impact on impeachment trial?

[Anchor]

Let's go deeper with reporter Lee Jae-hee, who is covering the prosecution.

Now, the impeachment trial is approaching its verdict, right?

At this point, the respondent, President Yoon, has been released.

What impact will this have?

[Reporter]

In principle, this release pertains to the criminal trial process regarding President Yoon's charges of insurrection.

On the other hand, the impeachment trial is a constitutional trial procedure that examines whether the declaration of emergency martial law is a violation of the constitution. So the areas are different.

Additionally, the impeachment trial is only awaiting the final verdict, and since the argument process has concluded, many interpret that the impact will be limited even if he has been released.

[Anchor]

What about the criminal trial?

There are forecasts that the trial might be delayed?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

If the defendant is in custody, under the Criminal Procedure Act, the first trial proceeds according to the maximum detention period of six months.

However, this limitation disappears when the defendant is not in custody.

Moreover, the defendant now has the ability to freely consult with lawyers and secure evidence, which was difficult while in detention, allowing for a more active response in court, which could lead to more intense legal battles and a possibility of prolonged trials.

[Anchor]

There is also a perspective that President Yoon has gained an advantage in the criminal trial?

[Reporter]

When making the decision to cancel the arrest, the court pointed out the clarity and legality of the investigation process.

This suggests that there seems to be doubts or suspicions that are advised to be resolved.

Because of this, some analysts suggest that the court might dismiss the case without making a substantive judgment, citing procedural defects.

On the other hand, there is also a view that this release is the court's decision to resolve potential procedural controversies that may arise during the trial.

Additionally, if the Constitutional Court's decision to remove President Yoon eliminates his immunity from criminal prosecution, there is an analysis that a detention warrant could be re-requested on other charges.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you for the detailed report.

