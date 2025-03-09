N. Korea's nuclear-powered submarine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Here is the next story.



North Korea has announced that it is building a nuclear-powered submarine.



This nuclear-powered submarine is possessed only by six countries, including the United States and Russia.



It is said to be capable of striking the U.S. mainland.



If North Korea's claims are true, it could pose a significant threat.



Kim Kyung-jin reports.



[Report]



North Korean media reported that Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the shipbuilding site to confirm the construction status of the 'nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine.'



A nuclear-powered submarine (SSBN) can remain submerged for long periods because it uses nuclear power, making it suitable for striking the U.S. mainland.



North Korea presented the possession of nuclear submarines as one of its five key tasks during the 8th Party Congress in 2021, and this is the first time it has disclosed construction of it.



North Korea also included the term 'strategic' in the submarine's name, which seems to imply the capability to launch strategic weapons such as nuclear warheads.



[North Korea's Korean Central TV: "He has assured that maritime defense capabilities will be thoroughly exercised in any waters deemed necessary without limited areas."]



The timing of North Korea's disclosure of the submarine construction is analyzed as a counter-response to the U.S.-South Korea joint exercises and the deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as its aircraft carriers.



[Hong Min/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Regarding the strategic weapons, they are saying, "we are also developing a kind of response with strategic weapons." It seems they made this disclosure even though it has not been completed yet, in protest. "]



It has not been confirmed whether North Korea has secured a small reactor capable of withstanding deep-sea pressure.



Our military is closely monitoring the possibility that Russia, which is closely aligned with North Korea, may provide key technologies to North Korea.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!