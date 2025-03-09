News 9

Trump wields tariffs as a weapon

입력 2025.03.09 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has mentioned South Korea again.

He has repeatedly hinted that he will eliminate the semiconductor law created by the Biden administration.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

President Trump has targeted Korea once again.

He claimed that the U.S. semiconductor industry has been stolen, mentioning Taiwan alongside Korea, marking the second time he has made such remarks.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We had the chip business, and now it's all in Taiwan, almost exclusively, a little bit in South Korea, but mostly in Taiwan."]

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Feb. 13: "We have to have chips made in this country. Right now everything is made in Taiwan practically, almost all of it, a little bit in South Korea, but almost all of it is made in Taiwan."]

Regarding the semiconductor law that provides subsidies in exchange for investments in the U.S., he referred to it as a "huge waste of money" and hinted at its repeal again.

He has also brought up tariffs again in a tit-for-tat with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

He threatened to impose a 250% reciprocal tariff on lumber and dairy products by next Tuesday at the latest.

This comes just a day after agreeing to exempt tariffs for a month.

Despite criticisms of being unpredictable, Trump seems to be enjoying the situation.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Fox Business Network Interview: "The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up, and I don't know if it's predictability..."]

As Trump wields tariffs as a weapon across the board, the chair of the Federal Reserve has stated that government policy is uncertain and that he will not rush to lower interest rates.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump wields tariffs as a weapon
    • 입력 2025-03-09 00:38:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has mentioned South Korea again.

He has repeatedly hinted that he will eliminate the semiconductor law created by the Biden administration.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

President Trump has targeted Korea once again.

He claimed that the U.S. semiconductor industry has been stolen, mentioning Taiwan alongside Korea, marking the second time he has made such remarks.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We had the chip business, and now it's all in Taiwan, almost exclusively, a little bit in South Korea, but mostly in Taiwan."]

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Feb. 13: "We have to have chips made in this country. Right now everything is made in Taiwan practically, almost all of it, a little bit in South Korea, but almost all of it is made in Taiwan."]

Regarding the semiconductor law that provides subsidies in exchange for investments in the U.S., he referred to it as a "huge waste of money" and hinted at its repeal again.

He has also brought up tariffs again in a tit-for-tat with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

He threatened to impose a 250% reciprocal tariff on lumber and dairy products by next Tuesday at the latest.

This comes just a day after agreeing to exempt tariffs for a month.

Despite criticisms of being unpredictable, Trump seems to be enjoying the situation.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Fox Business Network Interview: "The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up, and I don't know if it's predictability..."]

As Trump wields tariffs as a weapon across the board, the chair of the Federal Reserve has stated that government policy is uncertain and that he will not rush to lower interest rates.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 52일 만에 석방…주먹 불끈·허리숙여<br> 인사

윤 대통령, 52일 만에 석방…주먹 불끈·허리숙여 인사
국민의힘 “늦었지만 환영…헌재 평의도 원전 재검토해야”

국민의힘 “늦었지만 환영…헌재 평의도 원전 재검토해야”
민주당 “검찰 내란수괴 졸개 <br>자처…윤 신속 파면해야”

민주당 “검찰 내란수괴 졸개 자처…윤 신속 파면해야”
북한, ‘핵추진 잠수함’ 건조 첫 공개…미국 본토까지 위협?

북한, ‘핵추진 잠수함’ 건조 첫 공개…미국 본토까지 위협?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.