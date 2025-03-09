동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has mentioned South Korea again.



He has repeatedly hinted that he will eliminate the semiconductor law created by the Biden administration.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



President Trump has targeted Korea once again.



He claimed that the U.S. semiconductor industry has been stolen, mentioning Taiwan alongside Korea, marking the second time he has made such remarks.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We had the chip business, and now it's all in Taiwan, almost exclusively, a little bit in South Korea, but mostly in Taiwan."]



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Feb. 13: "We have to have chips made in this country. Right now everything is made in Taiwan practically, almost all of it, a little bit in South Korea, but almost all of it is made in Taiwan."]



Regarding the semiconductor law that provides subsidies in exchange for investments in the U.S., he referred to it as a "huge waste of money" and hinted at its repeal again.



He has also brought up tariffs again in a tit-for-tat with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.



He threatened to impose a 250% reciprocal tariff on lumber and dairy products by next Tuesday at the latest.



This comes just a day after agreeing to exempt tariffs for a month.



Despite criticisms of being unpredictable, Trump seems to be enjoying the situation.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Fox Business Network Interview: "The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up, and I don't know if it's predictability..."]



As Trump wields tariffs as a weapon across the board, the chair of the Federal Reserve has stated that government policy is uncertain and that he will not rush to lower interest rates.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.



