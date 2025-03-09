Mountain goats endangered by snow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, a significant amount of snow has fallen in the mountainous areas of Gangwon.



As a result, the endangered species, the mountain goat, which inhabits this region, is facing threats to its survival.



The heavy snowfall has led to a shortage of food, and movement has become difficult.



Reporter Jung Myeon-ku visited the site where the mountain goats are being rescued.



[Report]



Two wild animals are spotted on the snow-covered Baekdudaegan ridge.



With their dark brown fur and two prominent horns, they are the endangered natural heritage 'mountain goat'.



As the rescue team approaches, one mountain goat, presumed to be an adult, gets startled and runs away.



The smaller mountain goat appears weak and gets caught after failing to escape in the snowfield.



[“Slowly…. Let’s go and get treated.”]



The rescued mountain goat is moved to check its health condition.



It weighs about 16 kilograms and is a male that is less than a year old.



[Kim Hong-cheol/National Park Wildlife Conservation Center Veterinarian: “We will dry the moisture on its body, feed it, and make sure it's in stable condition. Depending on whether its body temperature has dropped due to the distress situation, we will take appropriate measures.”]



Recently, over 70 cm of heavy snowfall has fallen in the mountainous areas of Gangwon.



With so much snow accumulated, movement has become quite difficult.



In such conditions, mountain goats are also prone to exhaustion.



At the beginning of last year, over a thousand mountain goats lost their lives due to exhaustion caused by heavy snowfall.



[Son Jang-ik/National Park Wildlife Conservation Center Northern Conservation Center Director: “Due to the heavy snowfall, the mountain goats are in a significantly weakened state. So, the best method is to rescue them as quickly as possible to increase their survival rate.”]



The mountain goats are suffering due to record-breaking snowfall, as well as barriers set up to prevent African swine fever, which has made it difficult for them to find food.



This is KBS News, Jung Myeon-ku.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!