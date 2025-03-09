Can care services boost birth rate?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue our series looking for solutions to address the low birth rate issue.



When it's time for a child to enter elementary school, parents often worry about where to leave them for care.



There is a morning care service provided by local childcare institutions that takes children to school.



Reporter Lee Soo-min introduces this service.



[Report]



Early in the morning, a 6th grader and a 2nd grader leave home with their mother.



After about ten minutes, they arrive at the local Kiwoom Center near their home.



This center takes care of children for busy working couples who are heading to work.



[“Hello~”]



Their assigned teacher carefully checks if the children have had a simple morning snack, completed their homework, and have all their school supplies.



When it's time to go to school, the 'morning care service' accompanies them to school, which is a service that has been introduced this year at 25 Kiwoom Centers across Seoul.



[Yoo Seong-hwan/Seoul Jungnang-gu: “(My first child) is very satisfied, so we decided to send our second child as well. They accompany them to school…”]



After school, children can safely spend time until their parents finish work.



The daily fee is 2,500 won, making it affordable at about 50,000 won a month.



[Ji Yoon/12 years old: “It's fun to play with my friends, and the meals are delicious. (In the past) I just lounged around at home and played on my phone after school.”]



When children reach school age, parenting concerns naturally increase.



In a survey, one in two so-called 'working moms' said they consider resigning when their child enters elementary school.



Public services that fill the childcare gap during this period are gaining attention as alternatives.



[Kim Geum-i/Director of Jungnang 1 Center: “Parents with children in elementary school are very satisfied, especially working moms who can go to work at ease and with peace of mind during the morning hours…”]



It remains to be seen whether local government childcare services for working couples or single-parent families can lead to a rebound in birth rates.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!