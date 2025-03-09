Treasury at risk with tax cuts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems that inheritance tax will be a hot topic on the table of discussion.



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to abolish the spouse inheritance tax.



It appears that a competition for tax cuts between the parties has ignited.



However, there are also cautious voices.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



There is not much disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the increase in the inheritance tax deduction limit.



The blanket deduction of 500 million won and the spouse deduction of 500 million won are standard. The total comes to 1 billion won, which the Democratic Party is proposing to raise to 1.8 billion won and the People Power Party is suggesting 2 billion won.



This means that the collected inheritance tax revenue will decrease by about 600 billion won(DP) to 1 trillion won(PPP) per year.



If the abolishment of the spouse inheritance tax, for which a bill has not yet been introduced, is also reflected, tax revenue will decrease further.



The Democratic Party was the first to bring up the much larger tax cut for earned income tax.



The income tax is about 12 times that of inheritance tax, and they plan to reduce it through an inflation-linked system.



Looking at the significant changes over the past three years, there have been reductions in corporate tax rates, comprehensive real estate tax rates, the abolition of financial investment income tax, and the postponement of taxation on virtual assets.



There are no tax increases, only tax cuts.



The burden of taxes on the public is also rapidly decreasing.



The proportion of taxes to GDP, the tax burden rate, has steadily increased since 2013, approaching the OECD average, but has dropped to the 17% range in the last two years.



[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "If the tax burden rate is stagnant, finances will continue to expand, which will have a tremendous negative impact on financial management. The deficit will grow rapidly."]



If total national tax is 100, the three major taxes—income tax, corporate tax, and value-added tax—account for 78, with inheritance and gift tax at 4 and comprehensive real estate tax at 1.



If one tax is reduced, another tax must be increased to maintain the country's treasury.



[Jung Chang-soo/Director of the National Treasury Research Institute: "Talking as if tremendous welfare will be provided while at the same time saying taxes will be reduced is impossible. They need to have a responsible attitude..."]



In Japan, the ruling party has steadily increased the value-added tax over the past 10 years despite political burdens.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



