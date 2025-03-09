News 9

Statue of Peace on Intl Women's Day

입력 2025.03.09 (02:00)

[Anchor]

On this International Women's Day (Mar. 8), meaningful events related to the Statue of Peace were held in Germany.

The Statue of Peace, which was abruptly removed two years ago, has returned, and a new statue has also been erected.

Reporter Jo Bit-na has the details.

[Report]

The 'Statue of Peace,' which had been left in a dark warehouse for two years, has come back into the world.

The student council of Kassel University had decided to permanently install the statue, but it was the same statue that was abruptly removed by the university authorities.

With the help of civic organizations, it has now found a new home on church grounds near the university.

However, this installation is also limited to one year.

[Claudia Bath/ Pastor promoting the statue installation: "Women suffer a lot from sexual violence in war and conflict situations. This statue serves to remind us of that and provides a place of remembrance."]

People are closely examining the Statue of Peace and sitting beside it.

This is another Statue of Peace that was first installed in front of the Cologne Nazi Documentation Center.

It is part of an exhibition highlighting war crimes committed in Asia during World War II.

The city of Cologne initially blocked the exhibition of the Statue of Peace by suggesting other locations, but eventually allowed it due to backlash from civic society and local politicians.

In 2020, the Statue of Peace in Berlin, the first of its kind in Europe, welcomed citizens on International Women's Day.

[Yuta Oldenburg/Berlin Citizen: "I think the Statue of Peace should be here. She doesn't harm anyone."]

Last year, the Berlin administrative authorities issued a removal order for the statue, citing the suitability of the installation site and diplomatic friction with Japan.

Citizens have filed for an injunction to ensure that the statue, which has always been under the threat of removal, is not forgotten.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Berlin.

